The PC Gaming Show returns December 5 with a sleigh full of the latest and greatest PC games

It's arriving in December and represents a festival of togetherness that enraptures families the world over. That's right: The PC Gaming Show is back, and it's bringing a hefty sack of videogame magic when it hits this December 5.

What have we got in our bag? Oh, you know, just a buffet of premieres, announcements, and interviews that bring out the best of the best of the best of PC gaming. Expect faces both new and old in a show stacked to the gills with the greatest our hobby has to offer. Also expect us to create at least one intensely gif-able moment of our hosts that will live on in their social media replies until the end of time.

It's our 10th year putting on the Ritz for this kind of thing, and we've gotten pretty good at it. We'll be bringing some warmth to the doldrums of autumn with a true banger of a show. If you’re a developer, publisher or PR firm that wants to participate in it? You can hit up Editorial Director jake.tucker@futurenet.com or the show’s Head of Partnerships melissa.makhmaltchi@futurenet.com to take part. Note that you should probably have some kind of game to show off, although maybe we'll make an exception if you have a cool talent like playing the panflute or up-close magic or something (note: we won't do that).

When the show hits, it'll hit hard, and you'll be able to watch it across numerous platforms and with numerous co-streamers. We're not ready just yet to announce where and when, but you can bet your bottom dollar the show will be both metaphorically and literally almost unmissable.

You can keep tabs on future updates by checking out the show's official website.

Our last show was a real humdinger. The June PC Gaming Show featured over 70 total trailers and 15 reveals, with first glimpses at games like Among The Wild, Crescent County, Starbirds, Lorn Vale, Sumerian Six and plenty of others. Can you expect a similar banquet in December? Well, that would be telling, wouldn't it?