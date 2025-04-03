'WE WON!'—It was just 3 (technically 4) clips of Silksong news, but the community has fully lost it in joyous rapture

As you might have noticed—by the news posted on this website, but also by the loud, incredible din of a thousand gamers, once dying of thirst, now given a single drop of water—Silksong has an official release year, and it's this one.

This marks a final (hopefully final) end to a six-year long saga filled with delays, months upon months of quiet, and over 2,239 days of waiting. Three years since the last proper footage, and now it's finally happening. Silksong is happening.

Unless they delay it, again, though judging by the present reaction, I don't think anyone's psyche could handle such a calamity.

I'd like to open this round-up by first sharing YouTuber Araraura's response to the news, because it's perhaps the most joyous and heartfelt. "There has been YES news, YES news, YES YES YES YES news to report for Silksong today!" He cries, operating on levels of dopamine I fear my shrivelled heart would never acquire after over 1,500 consecutive days of daily Silksong news.

SILKSONG 2025 CONFIRMED (Day 1538) - YouTube Watch On

I have never heard someone so thoroughly excited to see a videogame character slide down a slope. His eagle eye, doubtless trained on years of staring at Nintendo Directs, also notices a fourth, secret, blurry clip of Hornet fighting a "massive bug". He adds: "THIS IS THE END! THE END! THE CAKE WAS REAL, IT WAS NOT A LIE, IT WAS REAL! And the Steam copyright DB change, that was also real. We WON. WE WON!"

It's scarcely been a few hours since the news dropped, and already Nintendo of Europe's X post confirming the release year has over 100,000 likes and counting. Over on the r/Silksong subreddit, things are proceeding about as normally as you might expect.

"THEY CALLED US MADMEN. People got distracted, they faltered. But from the start, I knew William meant it, I knew Leth was doing damage control. And any announcements before today were not Silksong," writes one faithful, who held out hope over the chocolate cake thing—long story. "Because they were not April 2."

"ARE THEY INSANE? HOW COULD THEY JUST RANDOMLY SHOW A FEW SECONDS OF IT IN A COLLAGE?" Roars user murcielagoXO. "So funny dude, a three second clip in a montage casually announcing this sh*t after six years," adds another. The memes, naturally, are also top-tier. Just look at this thing. It's like one of those long-term nuclear waste messages written in all UN languages.

So—what's next? Well, there's going to be a Nintendo treehouse on April 3 and 4 and, considering the small nature of the news, there's already some buzzing about all-new gameplay potentially springing forth from that. I do find it a little funny that, even with confirmation of Silksong's arrival this year, that the hope-addled masses have still managed to conjure a date to place their hopes and dreams in. Never change, skongers—and enjoy this victory, you've all very much earned it.