We got another look at the rock-em-sock-em robots of multiplayer mech game Mecha Break at this year's Gamescom Opening Night Live

Mecha BREAK - 6V6 Mecha Mayhem Trailer | Gamescom ONL 2024 - YouTube Watch On

I'm calling it: 2024 is the year of the mech. We've got Helldivers mechs, farming mechs, and we just got a fresh look at Mecha Break at Gamescom Opening Night Live, showing off the mech-combat action that we first laid eyes on at last year's Game Awards.

The trailer contained, well, a lot of geared-up mechs squaring off and hitting each other, but also showcased classes like snipers, attackers, and defenders.

I'm very curious about this one. After PCG's Ted Litchfield chatted to studio boss Kris Kwok about the game's 60-person battle royale/extraction shooter hybrid mode earlier this year, I've been eager to get my hands on it. Mashing up mech customisation with a big chaotic battle royale thing sounds like precisely the kind of nonsense I can get into.

Unfortunately, I missed my chance on PC. Mecha Break got its first open beta on our platform of choice a few weeks ago, and the studio is currently in the process of bragging about its stats. At the beta's peak, it pulled over 51,000 concurrent players on Steam and another 120,000 via its Chinese launcher. The game has also garnered 2.8 million registrations and features on over a million Steam wishlists, say the devs, probably in case yours isn't one of them.

Alas, if you want hands-on time with Mecha Break in the near future, you'd better hope you got into its upcoming Xbox Closed Beta, which runs from August 25 until August 27. If not, you're stuck waiting until the game's scheduled release in early 2025.

Anyway, this is just the opening salvo for this year's Gamescom shindig. If you want to keep track of all of PCG's coverage, make sure to keep an eye on our site for all the news and previews coming out of Gamescom 2024.