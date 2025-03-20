'A developer who actually listens': Marvel Rivals' devs fix accidental Peni Parker nerf just 9 short hours after saying they would
"We recognise this as a bug."
One of the most recent bugs to appear in Marvel Rivals is a small issue involving Peni Parker and her Arachno-Mines, fortunately, the devs spotted the issue and began working on a fix straight away.
Peni Parker has the ability to deploy small spider mines that can skitter towards enemy players to explode at their feet. Usually, they're easy to kill, even if they're a little wriggly, but one place where they're invulnerable is inside Peni's Cyber-Webs. This is something else that Peni can place across the map, allowing the Arachno-Mines to travel safely towards their next victim. The only problem is that recently, these webs haven't been doing their job.
Marvel Rivals tier list: Best characters for each role
Marvel Rivals characters: Current and confirmed roster
Marvel Rivals ranks: How to climb in competitive
Marvel Rivals codes: Grab free gear and more
Marvel Rivals crosshairs: The best custom reticles
"We've been following the discussions in the community about Peni Parker, specifically regarding her Cyber-Web—the mines can still be attacked and destroyed during their burrowing and explosive phases, which is definitely impacting her gameplay experience," Marvel Rivals' community manager says on the official Discord. "We recognise this as a bug."
Luckily, it didn't take long for the devs to pinpoint the issue and work up a fix. After just over nine hours, an update was placed in the same Discord channel, confirming that things should be back to normal now. "We fixed the bug with Peni Parker's Arachno-Mines," the community manager says. "They're back to their normal behaviour, invulnerable and undestroyable while within her Cyber-Web. Thank you for all your patience!"
This may only seem like a small gesture, but even still, there are players going out of their way to applaud NetEase's dedication to listening to player complaints, being transparent with issues, and quickly working towards a fix.
A developer who actually listens from r/marvelrivals
"A developer who actually listens," Pollo_Loco999 says. "How good are the developers of this game? Reading this subreddit while I watch Multiversus die next door is quite remarkable." The treatment of players always varies depending on the game, but comparing Marvel Rivals to Multiversus is a little like comparing an apple to a place where an apple used to be since the game got shut down, and players were left feeling like they'd been scammed, so there's not a whole lot of community love for that game.
Marvel Rivals, on the other hand, has an excellent reputation when it comes to listening to player feedback. During an interview with PC Gamer at GDC, the executive producer of Marvel Games told us just how seriously the developers take issue reports on Discord: "We own the largest gaming Discord in the world, over four million now, we have no shortage of suggestions. And players are great—if they have a certain bug, they can report it, and we're pretty fast fixing those."
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Having responsive developers is so important, especially in a live service game where small issues can often slip through the cracks, as there are so many new updates constantly rolling out. While it's preferable for these issues to not make their way out of testing, listening to player feedback and acting fast is always the next best thing.
Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The warframe with a guitar that shoots fire is out today alongside a bunch of metalcore-inspired skins, cementing Warframe's spiral into Y2K madness
Johan Pilestedt warns that Helldivers 2 took 4 more years than planned because Arrowhead skipped pre-production and dove right in: 'Always do your homework before you start spending millions and millions and millions of dollars in making a game'