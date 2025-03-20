'A developer who actually listens': Marvel Rivals' devs fix accidental Peni Parker nerf just 9 short hours after saying they would

"We recognise this as a bug."

One of the most recent bugs to appear in Marvel Rivals is a small issue involving Peni Parker and her Arachno-Mines, fortunately, the devs spotted the issue and began working on a fix straight away.

Peni Parker has the ability to deploy small spider mines that can skitter towards enemy players to explode at their feet. Usually, they're easy to kill, even if they're a little wriggly, but one place where they're invulnerable is inside Peni's Cyber-Webs. This is something else that Peni can place across the map, allowing the Arachno-Mines to travel safely towards their next victim. The only problem is that recently, these webs haven't been doing their job.

"We've been following the discussions in the community about Peni Parker, specifically regarding her Cyber-Web—the mines can still be attacked and destroyed during their burrowing and explosive phases, which is definitely impacting her gameplay experience," Marvel Rivals' community manager says on the official Discord. "We recognise this as a bug."

Luckily, it didn't take long for the devs to pinpoint the issue and work up a fix. After just over nine hours, an update was placed in the same Discord channel, confirming that things should be back to normal now. "We fixed the bug with Peni Parker's Arachno-Mines," the community manager says. "They're back to their normal behaviour, invulnerable and undestroyable while within her Cyber-Web. Thank you for all your patience!"

This may only seem like a small gesture, but even still, there are players going out of their way to applaud NetEase's dedication to listening to player complaints, being transparent with issues, and quickly working towards a fix.

A developer who actually listens from r/marvelrivals

"A developer who actually listens," Pollo_Loco999 says. "How good are the developers of this game? Reading this subreddit while I watch Multiversus die next door is quite remarkable." The treatment of players always varies depending on the game, but comparing Marvel Rivals to Multiversus is a little like comparing an apple to a place where an apple used to be since the game got shut down, and players were left feeling like they'd been scammed, so there's not a whole lot of community love for that game.

Marvel Rivals, on the other hand, has an excellent reputation when it comes to listening to player feedback. During an interview with PC Gamer at GDC, the executive producer of Marvel Games told us just how seriously the developers take issue reports on Discord: "We own the largest gaming Discord in the world, over four million now, we have no shortage of suggestions. And players are great—if they have a certain bug, they can report it, and we're pretty fast fixing those."

Having responsive developers is so important, especially in a live service game where small issues can often slip through the cracks, as there are so many new updates constantly rolling out. While it's preferable for these issues to not make their way out of testing, listening to player feedback and acting fast is always the next best thing.

