MultiVersus is somehow using its dying breath to go full looney tunes and put out what may be one of its best patches, and now fans want it to be saved

MultiVersus may be saying "That's all folks!" one last time at the end of May, but that doesn't mean it's going down without a fight. In fact, it may have just used its dying breath to actually rally a small group of players to come to its defence with its fifth and final season implementing some major improvements.

As spotted by IGN, players have been calling attention to the patch Player First Games dropped earlier this week—introducing final characters Aquaman and Lola Bunny, as well as balancing a bunch of the roster.

Among the patch notes, though, there appears to be some pretty major overhauls to the basic fundamentals of MultiVersus, ones which have the community wondering why they didn't happen sooner. The main draw seems to be the fact that a bunch of characters have had a nice bump to their movement speed and given greater freedom to zap around in general, a criticism that has long weighed on MultiVersus since its initial, far floatier release back in 2022, something I noted in my original review.

The whole thing had players running with the hashtag #SaveMultiversus over on X earlier this week, which one Reddit post shows as having racked up around 20,000 posts as of February 5. One MultiVersus drama account (TIL those exist) even suggested firing money at streamers in an attempt to get them to play it, though I'm not sure exactly how well something like that would work. If anything, it's nice to see a community banding together, even if it does feel like too little too late.

>full version of game drops>it’s slow, floaty and buggy>players are upset>announce the game is ending>drop a trailer for its final season>it finally looks fast, polished and fun>it even has Lola Bunny>refuse to elaborateWHAT IS GOING ON https://t.co/osNk1BJvpLFebruary 4, 2025

But if you'll allow me to be cynical for a moment, I don't think launching with these changes last year would've altered the trajectory MultiVersus has ultimately taken. The game feels like a series of bizarre decisions—whether they come from Player First Games, Warner Bros. or a mixture of both.

From pumping an absurd amount of money into competitive play straight out the gate while still milling around claiming "it's just an open beta," to then using that excuse to take the entire thing offline for a year before rereleasing with even more live service nonsense than before, what should have been a good game has ended up bogged down in a whole lot of bullshit.

For the record, I think it's a real shame. Player First seemed to be doing its darndest to put out a good-ass platform fighter, but two attempts and three years hasn't quite been able to cut it. Despite the hashtag campaign and some eagerly optimistic fans, SteamDB shows the game is still barely managing to scrape 2,000 players on PC after a small uptick in concurrents. That doesn't factor in for other consoles, mind, but compared to fellow platform Brawhalla which is comfortably pulling in over 10,000 players most days, and it's at least some sort of comparison.

At the very least, I hope Player First feels supported and seen by fans as it preps to pull the plug. MultiVersus is set to shut down on May 30 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm GMT.