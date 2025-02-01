The true victims of Multiversus closing are the people who bought that $100 Founder's Pack

Just this week Warner Brothers announced that it would shut down Multiversus, its platform fighting game featuring characters from a wildly diverse array of movies, shows, and games owned by the media giant. The fifth season of Multiversus will be its last. The game will still be available to play offline, but the servers for online play—a big draw for any fighting game—are going away and there won't be any new characters or updates for it.

As first reported by TheGamer, players who bought the biggest pack of MultiVersus on offer—the Founder's Pack—bought a premium currency to purchase 30 characters. Not a great feeling if you're someone who bought that currency after getting fighters for free or later in development having unlocked a few... because that means you're left with tokens you'll never be able to use, as there are 35 characters total on the Multiversus roster.

Posts on sites like Reddit are full of frustrated customers who feel they've been scammed by Warner Brothers selling a package that their game just didn't have the life cycle to support.

Despite pretty positive reception from players when it first debuted back in 2022, Multiversus underwent reworks that saw it relaunched in May of 2024 to a middling reception. Multiversus was blamed for a fat $100 million loss by Warner Brothers executives already smarting from their $200 million writedown on Suicide Squad.

This is far from the first time Warner Brothers has drawn ire for business decisions relating to Multiversus, as it advertised itself last year by doing a bit of what appears to have been copyright infringement.

So that's all par for the course on not trusting large corporations by forking over a massive pre-order for their games they'll probably take away from you the moment they can. Remember, folks: They'll take as much money as they can and give you as little as they can in return.