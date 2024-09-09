The new Mobile Gaming Show will be broadcast on September 26

A third gaming showcase is inbound from PC Gamer publisher Future: Joining our own PC Gaming Show and the multiplatform Future Games Show, the Mobile Gaming Show will see its first livestream on September 26 at 10 am PT/6 pm BST.

The show will be broadcast just about everywhere broadcasts are broadcast these days, including YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok.

The Mobile Gaming Show has so far teased involvement by Warframe developer Digital Extremes, EVE Online creator CCP Games, and mega-publisher NetEase Games. It'll be hosted by actor Ben Starr, who plays Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy 16.

I still haven't completely gotten used to the shrinking distinction between PCs and smartphones. Not too long ago I could confidently say that they weren't alike at all: one was home to games like Crysis and World of Warcraft, and the other was the domain of Angry Birds and that endless golf game that ruined my ability to follow the plots of TV shows for a while. But the kinds of games available on PC has ballooned over the past 15 years, and the capabilities of smartphones have grown to the point that I don't think the younger crowd sees much of a difference between them anymore.

"Mobile is now the world's most popular gaming platform with billions of people playing games on their phone every day," said Jake Tucker, who also works on our twice-annual PC Gaming Show. "The Mobile Gaming Show will shine a spotlight on some of the very best mobile games available and the people that make them. We'll also look at the most innovative and exciting titles coming soon that demand your attention."

Which is all to say that even stubbornly desk-bound gamers like myself (I don't even own a Steam Deck!) might find something interesting in the Mobile Gaming Show on September 26.