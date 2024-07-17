The freakiest Prime Day deals that will keep you up at night

If you ever wondered why PCG keeps inviting me, the heathen Katie Wickens, back for Prime Day deal shenanigans you'll find it's entirely based around my knack for finding the weirdest deals imaginable.

Every time Prime Day rolls around, my old boss asks me to (and I quote) "unleash the beast". Because he knows that somewhere in the annuls of Amazon's many overstuffed warehouses lurks a cache of perfectly peculiar ephemera, worthy of only the most discerning freaks of nature. That's us—well mostly it's me. And that's why I get paid the big bucks (I don't).

Alright, you're here for the weird stuff so lets talk deals. If you're after some tasty snaccs [sic], memerific presents for your pals, or some creepy-ass decor to really set off your gaming battlestation, the list below will have something to light up your creepy little gamer life. Just know that while I am here rounding up the strangest Prime Day deals, I'm not necessarily suggesting you spend actual money on them.

Unless you want to, that is.

Hey, this is a judgement-free zone... Unless you haven't played The Witcher yet, in which case the door is over there *points*. On that note:

The Witcher III: The Wild Hunt: Geralt in Bath | Polyresin | $79.99 $57.20 at Amazon (save $22.79)

What's a PC Gamer fan without a Geralt in the bathtub statuette? Can you really call yourself a PC gamer if you haven't got a soggy, naked Butcher of Blaviken on your desk?

Edible Flavored Insects | Tarantula, Grasshopper | $35 $20 at Amazon (save $15)

Hungry? Yeah I'm genuinely putting edible bugs on here. What of it? Maybe I was trying to riff off a kinda Bugsnax theme, but mostly I'm just amazed you can get this stuff on Amazon. This comes with both white and dark choc grasshoppers, and a tarantula in, uh, tarantula flavour, I guess?

Tiny Dino Nuggie Plushies | 6pcs | $11.98 $14.98 at Amazon (save $3)

Someone order a 6 piece chicken dino nuggie pack? No? I actually believe these have a kind of nostalgic value to them that may even outweigh the price. We all remember being presented with these as kids, so why not memorialize your childhood in tiny plushie form?

Tiny headed plushie | Pip bear | $34.97 $27.98 at Amazon (save $6.99)

I already started off strong, but plushies with tiny heads should have its own spotlight deal, honestly. There's something a little menacing about the Pip bear, with his itty-bitty bonnet sitting atop a disproportionately rotund body.

Chicken Egg Lamp | USB Type-A | Dimmable | $19.99 $16.79 at Amazon (save $3.20)

I'm genuinely lost for words. There is nothing good to say about the chicken butt lamp. I just wanted to show someone so I know I'm not asleep and having a nightmare right now.

Pizza Blanket for Adult Kids | Pepperoni | 60-inch | $28.99 $15.99 at Amazon (save $13)

Amazon's choice: The Pizza blanket. If you're looking to give your furniture that carb-based Dali-esque look, this might be just the thing. Just remember its specifically for adult kids, not actual kids.

"Fuck" Shower Rug | 2 x 3ft | $27.99 $18.39 at Amazon (save $9.60)

This rug knows exactly how I feel when I wake up in the morning and, frankly, I feel a little called out. Apparently super absorbent, it'll go nicely with my "Oh Christ" soap, and my "Not again" sponge.

Shrek bucket hat | Crochet | $19.99 $15.99 at Amazon (save $4)

If you're in it for the memes, there's always space for more Shrek in your life. For he is love, he is life. It'll make for an easy Halloween costume, at least.