The Oblivion remaster is real: Doubters in shambles as developer Virtuos accidentally leaves the door open to trailer screenshots and assets
I have seen the gates of Oblivion, beyond which no waking eye may see.
Well, I'll be. Usually when big, conspiracy-level fusses around something as obviously bait-y as 'there's an Oblivion remaster in the works' are doing the rounds, my first response is to doubt. I have been proven well and truly wrong, and will henceforth be wearing a tinfoil clown wig for my foolishness. The rumoured Oblivion remaster is very much real.
As spied by an eagle-eyed frequenter of the r/gamingleaksandrumours subreddit, Virtuos Games, a studio that co-develops with a wide variety of studios—for example, it worked on the Beyond Good & Evil remaster with Ubisoft—left the door open and swinging in the wind to the uploads section of its website.
As I started writing this article, access became forbidden, but not before a swarm of eager gamers took an hour or so to plunder its depths and pull out heaps of screenshots.
It's a veritable dragon's hoard of information: Trailer screenshots, covers, a deluxe edition, graphics comparisons. I want to emphasise in sharing these that I'm not passing on the ill-gotten gains of some internet hackers; these were simply available by looking at the content page of Virtuos' site. The cat isn't just out of the bag, it's clawed through the bag and is now doing zoomies around the living room and peeing on the upholstery.
Oblivion Remastered Leaks"
"
This marks the final end to a theory of leaks that started in 2023 when The Verge shared a four-year release schedule from Bethesda. Not every leak in that presentation came to fruition, mind—a sequel to Dishonoured with a release date for 2024 didn't arrive, for example.
The rumour mill recently began to kick up again, primarily through whispers and hearsay from proclaimed industry insiders. As PC Gamer's own Joshua Wolens wrote: "We've got baseless confidence that the remaster is coming, baseless confidence that it isn't, fear, madness, obsessive augur-reading, a complete descent into conspiratorial thinking, and this guy who says it was actually released yesterday."
But this is about as legit of a confirmation as you can reasonably get—a trusted videogame developer's website, with a bunch of assets, accidentally posted online through a publicly-accessible image directory for long enough that absolutely no-one can argue with the truth. There is an Oblivion remaster. It is coming. The stars were right—gods give me strength!
Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.
