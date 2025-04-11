Reddit has reached a Silksong level of madness over the rumoured Oblivion remake in a fraction of the time

I'm sorry to have to do this, but I'm using this article to make a direct, sincere plea to Todd Howard. Todd, you and I have had our differences: I didn't love Starfield, you refuse to make Morrowind 2: Dagoth Ur's Day Out.

But we need to put that behind us. Why? Because your people are hurting, Todd. They're suffering. In their fan-forums and Discords, the Oblivion community has gone absolutely doolally waiting for you to announce that Oblivion remake they've all convinced themselves is coming. Really, we're at Silksong community levels of derangement here.

If you're not up to date with the latest news on videogames from 2006, word of a possible remake of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion leaked out of Microsoft a few years back, and by my recollection the community reaction at the time was broadly 'Huh, well, that'd be neat.' But in the last few months, rumours that the remake is due for an imminent release—maybe even a same-day announcement and release—has accelerated Oblivion likers straight past enthusiasm and into full-blown ferality.

So far as I can tell, the Oblivion community has found a kind of quantum superposition by which it's able to occupy every possible emotional state at once. We've got baseless confidence that the remake is coming, baseless confidence that it isn't, fear, madness, obsessive augur-reading, a complete descent into conspiratorial thinking, and this guy who says it was actually released yesterday.

It's all in good humour of course, but the thirst underpinning it all is very real, and I can't help but find that a little odd. Don't get me wrong, I'd be very eager to get my hands on a full-blown Oblivion remake too—that game was a crucial part of my childhood and I'm nothing if not a sucker for nostalgia—but at least the Silksong community has gone mad over a period of years in the wait for a 100% new game that is definitely, actually real.

The Oblivion community has done that in a few months for a game that might not ever have existed at all, and which you can already pretty much remake yourself thanks to the thousands of Oblivion mods that are out there. It's like there's a gas leak in the subreddit.

"At this point I feel like the entire subreddit is already merging with Shivering Isles," writes Reddit user Liebermode in a pithily on-brand observation.

Still, at least it's entertaining. For my money—and I emphasise that this is pure speculation based on no insider knowledge at all—I reckon Bethesda does have an Oblivion remake cooking away somewhere, and it's probably due out sooner rather than later.

But if you're at the point where you're launching an online Spanish Inquisition against the doubters (or the believers) well, then… carry on, actually. I'm too scared of you to suggest otherwise.