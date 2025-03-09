Death Stranding 2's PS5 release date is in June, let's hope it doesn't take eight months to hit PC this time

Don't keep us waiting, huh?

DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH | Pre-Order Trailer - YouTube DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH | Pre-Order Trailer - YouTube
At the SXSW conference, Hideo Kojima hosted a 45-minute panel on Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, as well as announcing its release date: June 26, 2025. That's the PlayStation 5 release date, of course, and we'll find out when it comes to PC when we find out, just like we did with the first game.

People who preorder either the Collector's Edition or the Digital Deluxe Edition will get advanced access, being able to play on June 24. When a game's story is this important, giving out early access isn't usually a popular move with fans who'll have to dodge spoilers for a couple of days, though admittedly it's pretty tough to spoil Death Stranding. The trailer is 10 minutes long, but it's mostly just gorgeous imagery and suggestive themes rather than plot, with someone putting on a headband to rile up the Metal Gear tragics near the end.

That Woodkid-soundtracked trailer sure is a lovely thing to just watch and occasionally say "wow" at. The winged cat, the pedalo, the Akira bit, the cameo by Ma Dong-seok from Train to Busan, the electric duststorm, the gross tongue coming out of Troy Baker's mouth. Wow. I could have told you what some of it meant immediately after I finished the original, but it's been so long I've forgotten all but the broadest strokes.

Guess I'll have to replay it before the sequel comes to PC. Last time that took eight months after the PlayStation release, though that wasn't helped by a Covid-related delay. Still, no rush. Give me time to carve out another 58-hour playthrough.

Jody Macgregor
Jody Macgregor
Weekend/AU Editor

Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.

