Warhorse announces official modding support for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, turning Bohemia into a canvas for all manner of pervert ambitions

I loved Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. You can tell because I wrote like 1,500 words about loving it and then put a big 90% above them in our Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 review, but do you know what would make it even better? If I had some means to mod Henry's hands into feet. I'm just really into that at the moment.

What do you know? Warhorse must have heard my cry. The studio just came out and announced that official modding support is coming to the game. "Official modding support is coming to Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 on Steamworks," says the studio. "Stay tuned for more details on how you’ll be able to create, tweak, and expand your medieval adventure."

And, well, that's it. But wait, perhaps we can augur something from Warhorse's phrasing and the tack it took with modding for KCD1. First of all, I find it interesting that the studio specifies support "on Steamworks." That sounds to me like it portends full-fledged support for Steam Workshop, which the first game never got. I approve of this, of course. I've said it before, but I'm a big fan of Steam Workshop and wish it were adopted more broadly: being able to subscribe to mods and pretty much never think about them again is a godsend, especially for older games.

That aside, I'd imagine we can expect Warhorse to put out something very similar to the modding tools it released for KCD1 all the way back in 2019. Those came out on Nexus Mods, and consisted of tools the devs themselves used to put the game together along with stuff like a "Database Dump" and "Raw level game data," that I'd probably understand better if I hadn't done history at university.

So I'd be shocked if Warhorse's scantly-detailed modding tools for the second game weren't just as sweeping, and if I'm right about the Steamworks thing I'll be glad to be able to hit a checkbox on the Henry Feethand mod and rest easy, knowing it will be kept updated and automatically installed in perpetuity. We'll find out for sure when Warhorse reveals more, but I very much hope I'm right. Even in 1403, you need a few modern conveniences.