Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 reveals 3 expansions and a 'Hardcore Mode' coming in 2025

With Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 now just a couple weeks out, publisher Plaion has lifted the lid on the game's post-launch plans for 2025, including a trio of expansions set to release throughout the year.

First in line are free updates set to arrive in spring that will add new features including a Hardcore Mode, horse racing, and a "Barbers feature" that will enable players to customize the appearance of their own personal Henry. Bigger things will follow in summer, when the first of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's three expansions rolls out:

Brushes with Death – Embark on a thrilling quest as Henry aids an enigmatic artist with a shadowy past. Journey across the lands of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, facing perilous encounters and unravelling a web of dangerous schemes. (Summer 2025)

– Embark on a thrilling quest as Henry aids an enigmatic artist with a shadowy past. Journey across the lands of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, facing perilous encounters and unravelling a web of dangerous schemes. (Summer 2025) Legacy of the Forge – Dive into Henry’s roots by exploring the legacy of Martin, his adoptive father. Work to restore a once-renowned forge and prove your skills in the art of blacksmithing as you uncover forgotten tales of the past. (Fall 2025)

– Dive into Henry’s roots by exploring the legacy of Martin, his adoptive father. Work to restore a once-renowned forge and prove your skills in the art of blacksmithing as you uncover forgotten tales of the past. (Fall 2025) Mysteria Ecclesia – Enter the Sedlec Monastery, where intrigue runs deep. Tasked with a covert mission, Henry must navigate the complex dynamics of the region, discovering hidden truths and navigating a maze of conflicting interests. (Winter 2025)

Alongside those updates, Plaion said there will be "a number of free quality of life updates to further enhance the game experience."

As noted in the trailer, the release timing on all three expansions is subject to change, and given that the base game itself was delayed back in August 2024, I'd approach these release targets with guarded optimism, but I wouldn't plan my holidays around them. All three expansions will be available as part of the Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 expansion pass, or in the game's Gold Edition. It comes out on February 4.