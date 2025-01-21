Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 reveals 3 expansions and a 'Hardcore Mode' coming in 2025
Warhorse Studios has big plans for the year.
With Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 now just a couple weeks out, publisher Plaion has lifted the lid on the game's post-launch plans for 2025, including a trio of expansions set to release throughout the year.
First in line are free updates set to arrive in spring that will add new features including a Hardcore Mode, horse racing, and a "Barbers feature" that will enable players to customize the appearance of their own personal Henry. Bigger things will follow in summer, when the first of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's three expansions rolls out:
- Brushes with Death – Embark on a thrilling quest as Henry aids an enigmatic artist with a shadowy past. Journey across the lands of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, facing perilous encounters and unravelling a web of dangerous schemes. (Summer 2025)
- Legacy of the Forge – Dive into Henry’s roots by exploring the legacy of Martin, his adoptive father. Work to restore a once-renowned forge and prove your skills in the art of blacksmithing as you uncover forgotten tales of the past. (Fall 2025)
- Mysteria Ecclesia – Enter the Sedlec Monastery, where intrigue runs deep. Tasked with a covert mission, Henry must navigate the complex dynamics of the region, discovering hidden truths and navigating a maze of conflicting interests. (Winter 2025)
Alongside those updates, Plaion said there will be "a number of free quality of life updates to further enhance the game experience."
As noted in the trailer, the release timing on all three expansions is subject to change, and given that the base game itself was delayed back in August 2024, I'd approach these release targets with guarded optimism, but I wouldn't plan my holidays around them. All three expansions will be available as part of the Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 expansion pass, or in the game's Gold Edition. It comes out on February 4.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.