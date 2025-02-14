All Honkai: Star Rail 3.1 livestream codes

The Honkai: Star Rail 3.1 livestream codes have arrived. These Stellar Jade bonuses are a great little way to supplement your hoard of currency for pulling new characters in the upcoming update. For those that are new here, every six weeks miHoYo puts on a livestream for each of its games, showing off what new content, characters, and events are on the way.

As a way to get more people to watch, there are three codes that appear during the stream that you can redeem for Stellar Jade. This time it looks like the new faces will be quantum harmony character, Tribbie, and imaginary destruction character, Mydei. It also looks like we're getting reruns for Luocha and Topaz, so there are a whole lot of potential characters you can grab.

As usual I'll include the codes below as they go live during the stream and further down the page you'll find details about how to redeem them if you haven't done so before. You'll want to claim these fairly fast since livestream codes usually expire within a day or so.

Honkai: Star Rail codes—All current livestream Stellar Jade

7A324EYX6SHT - 100 Stellar Jade and 50,000 credits

- 100 Stellar Jade and 50,000 credits 4A2KLEHFPBGF - 100 Stellar Jade and five Traveler's Guide

- 100 Stellar Jade and five Traveler's Guide DB22LWYXPSY3 - 100 Stellar Jade and four Refined Aether

How to redeem Honkai: Star Rail codes

Before you can redeem your codes you'll first have to unlock the mailbox by finishing the "A Moment of Peace" Trailblaze mission. Once that's done, you'll have two options. Either you can do it through the game:

Launch the game

Enter the phone menu

Click the three dots next to your avatar portrait

Select the redemption code option

Input a code and choose redeem

Claim your rewards from your mailbox

Or you can do it online:

Open the Honkai: Star Rail redemption site

Enter your details and select your server

Put a code into the box

Grab your rewards from the in-game mailbox