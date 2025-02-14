All Honkai: Star Rail 3.1 livestream codes
Collect the latest livestream freebies before they expire.
The Honkai: Star Rail 3.1 livestream codes have arrived. These Stellar Jade bonuses are a great little way to supplement your hoard of currency for pulling new characters in the upcoming update. For those that are new here, every six weeks miHoYo puts on a livestream for each of its games, showing off what new content, characters, and events are on the way.
As a way to get more people to watch, there are three codes that appear during the stream that you can redeem for Stellar Jade. This time it looks like the new faces will be quantum harmony character, Tribbie, and imaginary destruction character, Mydei. It also looks like we're getting reruns for Luocha and Topaz, so there are a whole lot of potential characters you can grab.
As usual I'll include the codes below as they go live during the stream and further down the page you'll find details about how to redeem them if you haven't done so before. You'll want to claim these fairly fast since livestream codes usually expire within a day or so.
Honkai: Star Rail codes—All current livestream Stellar Jade
- 7A324EYX6SHT - 100 Stellar Jade and 50,000 credits
- 4A2KLEHFPBGF - 100 Stellar Jade and five Traveler's Guide
- DB22LWYXPSY3 - 100 Stellar Jade and four Refined Aether
How to redeem Honkai: Star Rail codes
Before you can redeem your codes you'll first have to unlock the mailbox by finishing the "A Moment of Peace" Trailblaze mission. Once that's done, you'll have two options. Either you can do it through the game:
- Launch the game
- Enter the phone menu
- Click the three dots next to your avatar portrait
- Select the redemption code option
- Input a code and choose redeem
- Claim your rewards from your mailbox
Or you can do it online:
- Open the Honkai: Star Rail redemption site
- Enter your details and select your server
- Put a code into the box
- Grab your rewards from the in-game mailbox
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
