Here's that Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 mod that turns everyone into skeletons you asked for

News
By published

"Here's a mod that can be both funny and scary."

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 characters with their bodies replaced by skeletons, thanks to the KCD2 Skeleton mod.
(Image credit: Warhorse Studios, Erdeminofff)

Less than a month ago, the Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 modding community was turning everyone in the game into perfectly round balls of flesh. But fashions change quickly in the medieval world. Fat is out and thin is in, courtesy of this mod that transforms every KCD 2 character into an actual skeleton.

"Here's a mod that can be both funny and scary", writes modder erdeminofff about Skeleton Mod—Transform Everyone's Body into a Skeleton. In case the title isn't clear enough, the mod replaces everyone's character model in the game, including protagonist Henry, into a neatly articulated assemblage of bones.

There is one crucial extra detail that is key to the mod's brilliance, however, namely that it only replaces the character's body. They still wear the same clothes and keep their hair, including facial hair like beards. This is why, for me, the mod leans firmly into "funny" territory. Erdeminofff provided a bunch of screenshots of the mod in action, and every single one is a winner.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 characters with their bodies replaced by skeletons, thanks to the KCD2 Skeleton mod.

(Image credit: Warhorse Studios, Erdeminofff)

"I used to enjoy a pint of ale, but these days it goes right through me."

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 characters with their bodies replaced by skeletons, thanks to the KCD2 Skeleton mod.

(Image credit: Warhorse Studios, Erdeminofff)

I can't decide whether being branded would be better or worse as a skeleton. Pros: no nerve endings. Cons: dramatically increased risk of fire.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 characters with their bodies replaced by skeletons, thanks to the KCD2 Skeleton mod.

(Image credit: Warhorse Studios, Erdeminofff)

Here's skeleton Henry and Ser Hans getting caught with their pants, er, up.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 characters with their bodies replaced by skeletons, thanks to the KCD2 Skeleton mod.

(Image credit: Warhorse Studios, Erdeminofff)

This image answers my question of whether the mod works in first person, and brilliantly so, I might add.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 characters with their bodies replaced by skeletons, thanks to the KCD2 Skeleton mod.

(Image credit: Warhorse Studios, Erdeminofff)

I call this one "Love in the Time of Collarbone."

Erdeminofff notes that the mod is in its "alpha stage", and might be buggy. This is because they opted to upload the mod earlier than they planned as "the technical issues are tiring me out and the official mod tools are delayed". But they have continued to improve the mod since, expanding the mod to affect female characters as well as male, and "replacing the head part of human characters with skulls". Admittedly, models that were all skeleton except the head sounds considerably freakier than just a regular ol' skelly.

There are also a couple of other planned features yet to be added to the mod, including "skeleton dogs and horses" and options that let you restrict the skeletonization to set characters and groups. There is already an option that just makes Henry a skeleton, though I think a funnier variant would be if everyone except Henry was a skeleton.

You can download Skeleton Mod here. You might think this mod goes against developer Warhorse Studios' commitment to realism, but I'd argue that it actually makes the game more realistic. After all, every person I've ever seen from the medieval period has been a skeleton. That's just logic.

Rick Lane
Contributor

Rick has been fascinated by PC gaming since he was seven years old, when he used to sneak into his dad's home office for covert sessions of Doom. He grew up on a diet of similarly unsuitable games, with favourites including Quake, Thief, Half-Life and Deus Ex. Between 2013 and 2022, Rick was games editor of Custom PC magazine and associated website bit-tech.net. But he's always kept one foot in freelance games journalism, writing for publications like Edge, Eurogamer, the Guardian and, naturally, PC Gamer. While he'll play anything that can be controlled with a keyboard and mouse, he has a particular passion for first-person shooters and immersive sims.

