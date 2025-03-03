At times in Kingdom Come: Circumference Deliverance 2, I've felt like my Henry is rolling around Bohemia without a care in the world. This is not what I had in mind. The "Sphere World" mod by Nexus user Omniscye takes great effort to transform the harsh, unforgiving world of KCD2 into a softer, rounder, and fleshy society of spheres.

"Spheres have taken over the game! Animals look like spheres, women look like spheres, doors are now spheres. It’s just spheres," Omniscye proclaims, presumably with madness visible in his perfectly round eyes. "Experience spheres! Ride through the sunset as you pass by so many wild spheres."

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Omniscye on Nexus Mods) (Image credit: Omniscye on Nexus Mods) (Image credit: Omniscye on Nexus Mods) (Image credit: Omniscye on Nexus Mods) (Image credit: Omniscye on Nexus Mods)

I had not considered in my first 70 hours of KCD2 that I could be having a better time if all men were invisible and chickens were spheres, but I'm looking at these screenshots and failing to find a hole (or man) in their logic. Would real life itself be better this way, this writer wonders? Somehow Sphere World has been out for a whole two days and has only been downloaded 23 times. The official list of features reveals more:

Animals look like spheres. They roll, they bounce, they’re wild.

Women? Also spheres. Good luck flirting with that.

Doors are spheres now. How do they even work? Don’t ask.

Ride through the sunset, dodging or admiring the endless parade of spheres.

Sip wine with sphere locals. They’re round, they’re friendly, they’re... weird.

Men are mostly invisible. Radavan’s forge experiments flopped hard.

Oh, and one very important disclaimer: "Known Issues: Taking a picture in photo mode can and usually does, crash your game." Yeah, that's good to know.

Despite personal fears that the sphering process would be somehow irreversible and I'd brick my 70-hour save, I gave Sphere World a whirl. I gotta say, I see the appeal: The adorable chicken spheres are a calming presence on village streets after a hard day's work adventuring, and Kuttenberg is a lot quieter without all those men around. This one's an easy recommend, especially since you can uninstall it with ease later.

I cannot recommend, but still believe you should know about, No One Cares, one of Omniscye's other 18 KDCD2 mods (the game's only been out 27 days, by the way). No One Cares, as the title suggests, knocks Henry's peasant plights down a peg. Once installed, NPCs will shun him from society.

"NPCs will completely ignore Henry. No more pesky guards chasing you for crimes, no more villagers reacting to your actions—it's like Henry doesn't exist!" the description reads. "But don’t worry, NPCs still go about their daily lives as usual… they just don’t care about anything you do."

At this point I bet you're wondering, "Does that mean you can't do quests?" and buddy, you absolutely bet it does. "Since they don't care, you can't do quests... they REALLY DON'T CARE!" So yes, don't actually use this one on a save you care about for safety reasons. In fact, let's apply the same general disclaimer to Omniscye's body of work that also includes "mod that turns wagons into swords" and "mod that makes the map simply disappear."

If this is what the Kingdom Come modding community can cook up in one month, I'm getting very excited for those official modding tools coming down the pipeline.