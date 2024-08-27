Genshin Impact Kachina build—The best artifacts and weapons

The best Kachina build in Genshin Impact will make sure you can bring out the spin-to-win power of Kachina and her Beyblade. She’s got the potential to be an impressive free character, and also one that’ll help you ease into the new Natlan mechanics.

Kachina looks to be a good sub-DPS, and a character we’ll all be getting a copy of for free when she launches alongside the first part of the 5.0 patch. Because we’re all getting her, and geo is woefully low on characters, I figured I’d help you build her right so you’re not disappointed.

The best Kachina build

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Kachina is an off-field DPS character who can do a solid job of supporting her team using Crystallize, which should mean she can fit into teams alongside a powerful character like Navia. Her kit is mostly focused on using her skill and burst to deal damage to enemies. She can also ride on her Turbo Twirly to get around faster.

She’s a solid option for AoE attacks in general, and scales with defense, too, meaning she could work well alongside Gorou and Itto. Basically, she’s the most exciting geo four-star character we’ve seen in a long-time, though that isn’t hard given that she’s also the only geo four-star character we’ve seen since early 2022.

Weapon: Footprint of the Rainbow or Favonius Lance

The new Footprint of the Rainbow polearm, which is a Natlan craftable weapon, should be pretty good for Kachina. Not only does it have defense as a substat, which she primarily scales with, but it further boosts her defense whenever she uses her elemental skill. Definitely a very good shout for her.

However, you can also just give her the Favonius Lance and call it a day. This weapon gives her energy regen, and will help her generate energy particles when she crits. It’s one of the best weapons in the game and is used by a lot of characters, so you’ll also likely have one levelled up and ready to go.

Artifacts: Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City (four-pieces equipped)

Kachina’s best artifact set should be the new Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City. This is a 5.0 set that grants the character additional energy when they trigger a Nightsoul Burst. Along with that, it also boosts the elemental damage bonus of nearby teammates as well, and allows them to trigger this effect off-field. This really ties into her being a sub-DPS and support character.

Kachina’s damage scales off of her defense, outside of her normal attacks anyway, which you won't be wanting to use as much. Because of that, you’re going to want as much defense as you can manage, as well as some energy recharge for her ultimate, as it can deal also decent damage, especially at C6. Then you’ll want crit stats as is the norm. Below is what I recommend for primary stat boosts on your artifacts:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Artifact stat priority Sands of Eon Defense Sands of Eonothem Geo damage bonus Circlet of Logos Crit rate or crit damage

Kachina abilities and constellations

Let’s take a look at Kachina’s abilities. We want to say a big thank you to Honey Hunter here, because they’re here for all of us.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Normal attack: Cragbiter Normal attack Performs up to 4 consecutive spear strikes. Charged attack Consumes a certain amount of stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way. Plunging attack Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Elemental Skill Go, Go Turbo Twirly! Summons Turbo Twirly. When the skill is held and released, Kachina will summon and ride Turbo Twirly. After the skill is used, Kachina will gain 60 Nightsoul points and enter the Nightsoul's Blessing state. Nightsoul's Blessing: Kachina Turbo Twirly's various actions consume Kachina's Nightsoul points. The Nightsoul's Blessing state will end when these points have been depleted. Turbo Twirly Can exist independently or be ridden and operated by Kachina. When Turbo Twirly is present, Kachina's elemental skill, "Go, Go Turbo Twirly!", will change to an option to mount/dismount Turbo Twirly. When present independent of Kachina, it will slam the ground at intervals, dealing Nightsoul-aligned AoE geo damage based on Kachina's defense. When Kachina is riding Turbo Twirly, she can control it to move and climb swiftly, and use normal attacks to slam the ground, dealing Nightsoul-aligned AoE geo damage based on Kachina's defense. Turbo Twirly will disappear once Kachina's Nightsoul's Blessing state ends, and it is considered a geo construct. One Turbo Twirly can exist on the field at any one time.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Elemental Burst Time to Get Serious! Striking the ground, Kachina deals AoE geo damage based on her defense and creates a Turbo Drill Field. The Field increases Turbo Twirly's attack AoE and its movement speed when Kachina is riding it. If Kachina's own Turbo Twirly is present when this is used, Turbo Twirly will be summoned to her side.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Passives Boon of Crystal Flame While in an area with Phlogiston Mechanics within Natlan, 20 stamina will be restored when interacting with some harvestable items. Additionally, the location of nearby resources unique to Natlan will appear on your mini-map. Night Realm's Gift: Heart of Unity After her Nightsoul points are depleted, Kachina will switch to consuming Phlogiston to maintain her Nightsoul's Blessing. While in an area with Phlogiston Mechanics within Natlan, she can use Nightsoul Transmission: Kachina. When the active character is currently sprinting, climbing, in a movement mode caused by certain talents, or at a certain height in the air, the following will trigger when switching to Kachina: Kachina will enter the Nightsoul's Blessing state and ride Turbo Twirly when taking the field while gaining 30 Nightsoul points. Nightsoul Transmission can be triggered once every 10 seconds by your own team. Additionally, while in Natlan, Kachina will consume 90% less stamina when climbing while riding Turbo Twirly. Mountain Echoes When nearby party members trigger a Nightsoul Burst, Kachina's geo damage bonus increases by 20% for 12 seconds. The Weight of Stone Turbo Twirly's damage is increased by 20% of Kachina's defense.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Constellations Shards Are Gems Too When Kachina mounts or dismounts Turbo Twirly, she will absorb nearby Elemental Shards created by Crystallize. Additionally, when a party member picks up such a Shard, three Energy will be restored to Kachina. Energy can be restored this way once every five seconds. Never Leave Home Without... Turbo Twirly When Kachina uses "Time to Get Serious!", she will regain 20 Nightsoul points. If there is no Turbo Twirly belonging to her on the field, she will enter Nightsoul's Blessing and summon one. Improved Stabilizer Increases the level of Go, Go Turbo Twirly! by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15. More Foes, More Caution When there are 1/2/3/4 (or more) opponents within the Turbo Drill Field created by "Time to Get Serious!", the active character within the field gains 8%/12%/16%/20% increased defense. All I've Collected Till Now Increases the level of Time to Get Serious! by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15. This Time, I’ve Gotta Win When your active character's shield is replaced or destroyed for any reason, Kachina will deal 200% of her defense as AoE geo damage. This effect can be triggered once every five seconds.

Kachina Ascension Materials

(Image credit: miHoYo)

To level up Kachina to the maximum level, you’ll need all of the items listed below. This list doesn’t take into account EXP books, so just hoard a bunch.

Prithiva Topaz (one Sliver, six Gemstones, nine Fragments, nine Chunks)

18 Sentry's Wooden Whistle

30 Warrior's Metal Whistle

36 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle

46 Overripe Flamegranate

168 Quenepa Berry

420,000 Mora

You can get Prithiva Topaz pieces by beating up any geo boss, with the three simplest options being the Geo Hypostasis, Golden Wolflord, and Experimental Field Generator. For the Whistles, you’ll need to farm a new enemy called Sauroform Tribal Warriors in Natlan. Likewise, the Overripe Flamengranate can be earned by defeating the Gluttonous Yumkasaur Mountain King, but at least you can get three each time with the new world level.

Finally, the Quenepa Berries can also be found in Natlan on Coatepec Mountain, and below the Scions of the Canopy.