All Genshin Impact codes from the 5.1 livestream
Get the latest livestream Primogems before they expire.
The Genshin Impact 5.1 livestream codes are ready to collect. For those who haven't been playing Genshin all that long, or started in Natlan with the latest update. miHoYo puts on a livestream every six weeks detailing what's set to arrive in the upcoming version. As a little bonus for those who tune in, you can also claim three livestream codes that give you some Primogems you can use to pull characters.
For the latest Natlan update, it looks like the new character is set to be Xilonen, a geo five-star, and then according to leaks, there should be reruns for Chiori, Nahida, and Hu Tao. As always, I'll add the codes below as they drop during the stream plus some info at the bottom of the page about redemption methods. Since livestream codes generally expire within a day, you should grab them if you want them.
Genshin Impact codes: All current livestream Primogems
- XSME6NV4GX2Z - 100 Primogems and ten Mystic Enhancement Ore
How to redeem Genshin Impact codes
There are two methods to redeem your Genshin Impact codes, but first you'll need to reach Adventure Rank 10. Once there, you can either claim them through the game:
- Launch Genshin Impact
- Enter the menu
- Click Settings then Account
- Chose the Redeem Now option and put a code in the box
- Grab your rewards from the in-game mailbox
Or by using the official site:
- Head to the Genshin Impact redemption site
- Input your login and choose your region
- Type or paste a code into the box and click redeem
- Claim your rewards from the in-game mailbox
