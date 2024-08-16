All Genshin Impact codes from the 5.0 livestream
Grab the latest livestream Primogems while they're available.
The Genshin Impact 5.0 livestream codes have arrived, and with them the new jungle and volcano-filled region of Natlan. This is the fourth major region to be added to the game after Inazuma, Sumeru, and Fontaine, and as with any big map expansion there'll be new quests and puzzles, plus enemies to fight and characters to meet.
If you want to pull those new characters, however, you're going to need Primogems, and the new livestream codes can give you a little help there. Since they were teased on the official social media, we know that the new characters coming in 5.0 are Mualani, Kinich, and Kachina–Hydro, Dendro, and Geo users respectively.
Each livestream miHoYo drops three codes that you can redeem for Primogems as an incentive to watch. They usually expire within a day, so you've got to be fairly quick if you want to claim them. Here I'll list each code as it goes live during the stream, plus explain how you can redeem them at the bottom of the page.
Genshin Impact codes: All current livestream Primogems
- 2SMTYV59TLFD - 100 Primogems and ten Mystic Enhancement Ore
- 7SMTGV59BLXH - 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit
- 8T4TGDLRA5E5 - 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora
How to redeem Genshin Impact codes
You'll need to reach Adventure Rank 10 first to redeem all kinds of codes, but once you do there are two separate methods for claiming the livestream ones. You can redeem codes through the game itself:
- Start Genshin Impact
- Open the menu
- Choose Settings and then Account
- Select Redeem Now and enter a code into the box
- Claim your rewards from the in-game mailbox
Or through the official code site:
- Navigate to the Genshin Impact redemption site
- Enter your login details and pick your region
- Type or paste a code into the box and select redeem
- Grab your rewards from the in-game mailbox
