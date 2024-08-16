All Genshin Impact codes from the 5.0 livestream

The Genshin Impact 5.0 livestream codes have arrived, and with them the new jungle and volcano-filled region of Natlan. This is the fourth major region to be added to the game after Inazuma, Sumeru, and Fontaine, and as with any big map expansion there'll be new quests and puzzles, plus enemies to fight and characters to meet.

If you want to pull those new characters, however, you're going to need Primogems, and the new livestream codes can give you a little help there. Since they were teased on the official social media, we know that the new characters coming in 5.0 are Mualani, Kinich, and Kachina–Hydro, Dendro, and Geo users respectively.

Each livestream miHoYo drops three codes that you can redeem for Primogems as an incentive to watch. They usually expire within a day, so you've got to be fairly quick if you want to claim them. Here I'll list each code as it goes live during the stream, plus explain how you can redeem them at the bottom of the page.

Genshin Impact codes: All current livestream Primogems

2SMTYV59TLFD - 100 Primogems and ten Mystic Enhancement Ore

- 100 Primogems and ten Mystic Enhancement Ore 7SMTGV59BLXH - 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit

- 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit 8T4TGDLRA5E5 - 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

You'll need to reach Adventure Rank 10 first to redeem all kinds of codes, but once you do there are two separate methods for claiming the livestream ones. You can redeem codes through the game itself:

Start Genshin Impact

Open the menu

Choose Settings and then Account

Select Redeem Now and enter a code into the box

Claim your rewards from the in-game mailbox

Or through the official code site:

Navigate to the Genshin Impact redemption site

Enter your login details and pick your region

Type or paste a code into the box and select redeem

Grab your rewards from the in-game mailbox