All Genshin Impact codes from the 4.8 livestream

The Genshin Impact 4.8 livestream codes are here, giving you a little bump of Primogems to add to your hoard for wishing on new characters and reruns. For those that are new to Genshin, every six weeks miHoYo puts on a livestream detailing the characters and events that are set to arrive in the new version. As an added incentive to watch, there are three codes you can pick up during the stream.

For this version, it looks like there's only one new character in the form of Dendro-user, Emilie, but there should also be reruns for Navia, Nilou, and Yelan, so plenty to try your luck with. As always, I'll add each livestream code as it drops during the special program, plus details about redeeming them lower down. It's worth noting that these codes usually expire within a day, so claim them quickly if you're interested.

Genshin Impact codes: All current livestream Primogems

YS2WHUHFNQ5M - 100 Primogems and ten Mystic Enhancement Ore

- 100 Primogems and ten Mystic Enhancement Ore 5TJWHDHX7R59 - 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit

- 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit PTKXYUGW7R6D - 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

Once you reach Adventure Rank 10 you can redeem your livestream codes via two separate methods. Your first option is through the game itself:

Launch Genshin Impact

Open up the menu

Select Settings then Account

Choose Redeem Now and copy a code into the box

Grab your rewards from the in-game mailbox

The second method is through the official code site:

Open the Genshin Impact redemption site

Fill in your login details and select your region

Copy a code into the box and choose redeem

Collect your rewards from the in-game mailbox