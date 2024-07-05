All Genshin Impact codes from the 4.8 livestream
Grab the new livestream Primogems before they expire.
The Genshin Impact 4.8 livestream codes are here, giving you a little bump of Primogems to add to your hoard for wishing on new characters and reruns. For those that are new to Genshin, every six weeks miHoYo puts on a livestream detailing the characters and events that are set to arrive in the new version. As an added incentive to watch, there are three codes you can pick up during the stream.
For this version, it looks like there's only one new character in the form of Dendro-user, Emilie, but there should also be reruns for Navia, Nilou, and Yelan, so plenty to try your luck with. As always, I'll add each livestream code as it drops during the special program, plus details about redeeming them lower down. It's worth noting that these codes usually expire within a day, so claim them quickly if you're interested.
Genshin Impact codes: All current livestream Primogems
- YS2WHUHFNQ5M - 100 Primogems and ten Mystic Enhancement Ore
- 5TJWHDHX7R59 - 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit
- PTKXYUGW7R6D - 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora
How to redeem Genshin Impact codes
Once you reach Adventure Rank 10 you can redeem your livestream codes via two separate methods. Your first option is through the game itself:
- Launch Genshin Impact
- Open up the menu
- Select Settings then Account
- Choose Redeem Now and copy a code into the box
- Grab your rewards from the in-game mailbox
The second method is through the official code site:
- Open the Genshin Impact redemption site
- Fill in your login details and select your region
- Copy a code into the box and choose redeem
- Collect your rewards from the in-game mailbox
