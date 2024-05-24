All Genshin Impact codes from the 4.7 livestream
Get the latest livestream Primogems while you can.
The Genshin Impact 4.7 livestream codes for this version have arrived. For those that aren't aware, or maybe just started playing Genshin for the first time recently, miHoYo presents a livestream in advance of each new update. This shows off the new characters, quests, and events that are happening, and as a little bonus incentive to watch, there are three livestream codes that get you some Primogems.
For this version, it looks like the new characters are Hydro five-star, Sigewinne and Electro five-star Clorinde, plus potential reruns for Furina and Alhaitham. As usual, I'll add each livestream code as it drops during the special program—these codes generally expire within a day, so you should redeem them as soon as you can. There's also info on how to claim the rewards lower down the page.
Genshin Impact codes: All current livestream Primogems
- US2VLGSXCAT9 - 100 Primogems and ten Mystic Enhancement Ore
- 6A2ULZTFVBCV - 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit
- BS3DLYAFVAUH - 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora
How to redeem Genshin Impact codes
There are two ways to redeem Genshin Impact codes provided you're at Adventure Rank 10 in the game itself. Your first choice is through the game itself:
- Launch Genshin Impact
- Open the menu
- Select Settings and then Account
- Click redeem now and put your code in the box
- Grab your rewards from the mailbox
The second way is through the official miHoYo website:
- Open the miHoYo code redemption website
- Enter your login details and choose your region
- Enter a code into the box and click redeem
- Collect your rewards from the in-game mailbox
