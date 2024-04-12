All Genshin Impact codes from the 4.6 livestream

The Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream codes are here once again. These regular Primogem bonuses give you a little bump when pulling for characters in each new version, whether that's brand new five-stars, or reruns of older favourites. Hell, you might even be trying to unlock constellations on a character you already have, in which case, good luck to you!

This time around we'll be getting five-star Pyro character and Fatui Harbinger, Arlecchino, as our new character, with leaks speculating reruns for Lyney, the Wanderer, and Baizhu. As always, I'll add each code as it drops during the 4.6 livestream. Be sure to redeem them sooner rather than later, since they usually expire within a day or so.

Genshin Impact codes: All current livestream Primogems

WTKBMBD8ZZRZ - 100 Primogems and ten Mystic Enhancement Ore

EAKA5BU9HHRM - 100 Primogems and five Hero's Wit

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

There are two ways that you can redeem your Genshin Impact codes, provided you've reached Adventure Rank 10. Your first choice is through the official code redemption site:

Open the miHoYo code site

Log in and select your region

Enter a code from the list into the box and redeem

Collect the rewards from your mailbox

The second way is in the game itself:

Load up Genshin Impact

Open the in-game menu

Choose '"Settings" then "Account"

Click "Redeem now" and enter your code

Claim your rewards from the mailbox