All Genshin Impact codes from the 4.6 livestream
Grab the new livestream Primogems before they go.
The Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream codes are here once again. These regular Primogem bonuses give you a little bump when pulling for characters in each new version, whether that's brand new five-stars, or reruns of older favourites. Hell, you might even be trying to unlock constellations on a character you already have, in which case, good luck to you!
This time around we'll be getting five-star Pyro character and Fatui Harbinger, Arlecchino, as our new character, with leaks speculating reruns for Lyney, the Wanderer, and Baizhu. As always, I'll add each code as it drops during the 4.6 livestream. Be sure to redeem them sooner rather than later, since they usually expire within a day or so.
Genshin Impact codes: All current livestream Primogems
- WTKBMBD8ZZRZ - 100 Primogems and ten Mystic Enhancement Ore
- EAKA5BU9HHRM - 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit
How to redeem Genshin Impact codes
There are two ways that you can redeem your Genshin Impact codes, provided you've reached Adventure Rank 10. Your first choice is through the official code redemption site:
- Open the miHoYo code site
- Log in and select your region
- Enter a code from the list into the box and redeem
- Collect the rewards from your mailbox
The second way is in the game itself:
- Load up Genshin Impact
- Open the in-game menu
- Choose '"Settings" then "Account"
- Click "Redeem now" and enter your code
- Claim your rewards from the mailbox
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.