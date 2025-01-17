Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is Steam Deck verified

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on PC will require "some serious hardware to accommodate Cloud and his silly-large sword," we said when the system requirements were announced in December 2024, including a whopping 155GB of storage space. But the good news is the game isn't so demanding that it won't run on a Steam Deck—in fact, it's now officially Steam Deck verified.

Steam Deck verification, as explained on the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth store page, means it's "fully functional on Steam Deck, and works great with the built-in controls and display." All functionality is accessible via the default controller configuration, Steam Deck controller icons are displayed in-game, interface text is fully legible, and the "default graphics configuration performs well."

"That means upon launch on January 23, you’ll be able to play the critically acclaimed RPG on a train, on a plane, swaddled up in bed, in the bathroom… wherever you want," Square Enix wrote. "It’s fine—we won’t judge."

The Steam Deck won't deliver the full glory of playing Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on a monster desktop PC, the benefits of which Square Enix touted last week in a PC features trailer: Improved lighting, enhanced visuals, DLSS, support for 4K resolution at 120 fps, and of course the tactile perfection of mouse and keyboard controls. On the other hand, you probably don't want to haul your whole gaming PC onto the bus, and even if you did, where are you going to plug it in?

To celebrate Steam Deck verification, Square Enix also teased a "very special chocobo-themed Steam Deck," and it's definitely a marketing thing but may not be just for show: "It’s probably not the best idea to cover an electronic device in warming chocobo feathers, so we made them removable. But even au naturel, you’ll enjoy some lovely features, including a special start up video! As for how you might get it… well, it’s just a sneak peek for now. But you keep your eye on social media, and you may learn more soon!"

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – Custom Chocobo Steam Deck - YouTube Watch On

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth comes to PC on January 23.