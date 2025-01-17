Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is Steam Deck verified
Play it "on a train, on a plane, swaddled up in bed, in the bathroom… wherever you want."
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on PC will require "some serious hardware to accommodate Cloud and his silly-large sword," we said when the system requirements were announced in December 2024, including a whopping 155GB of storage space. But the good news is the game isn't so demanding that it won't run on a Steam Deck—in fact, it's now officially Steam Deck verified.
Steam Deck verification, as explained on the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth store page, means it's "fully functional on Steam Deck, and works great with the built-in controls and display." All functionality is accessible via the default controller configuration, Steam Deck controller icons are displayed in-game, interface text is fully legible, and the "default graphics configuration performs well."
"That means upon launch on January 23, you’ll be able to play the critically acclaimed RPG on a train, on a plane, swaddled up in bed, in the bathroom… wherever you want," Square Enix wrote. "It’s fine—we won’t judge."
The Steam Deck won't deliver the full glory of playing Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on a monster desktop PC, the benefits of which Square Enix touted last week in a PC features trailer: Improved lighting, enhanced visuals, DLSS, support for 4K resolution at 120 fps, and of course the tactile perfection of mouse and keyboard controls. On the other hand, you probably don't want to haul your whole gaming PC onto the bus, and even if you did, where are you going to plug it in?
To celebrate Steam Deck verification, Square Enix also teased a "very special chocobo-themed Steam Deck," and it's definitely a marketing thing but may not be just for show: "It’s probably not the best idea to cover an electronic device in warming chocobo feathers, so we made them removable. But even au naturel, you’ll enjoy some lovely features, including a special start up video! As for how you might get it… well, it’s just a sneak peek for now. But you keep your eye on social media, and you may learn more soon!"
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth comes to PC on January 23.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.