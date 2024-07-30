Elden Ring's new patch just released, and it finally fixes an infuriating problem with summoning your spectral steed

Elden Ring just got a small update that adjusts PvP equipment, skills, and spells, fixes a couple of minor bugs, and changes one of the most annoying problems I encountered when trying to summon Torrent after he'd died.

"Changed the default selection of the OK / CANCEL prompt that shows up when using the 'Spectral Steed Whistle' while the spectral steed is dead," the patch notes says. "The default selection position is now OK." Before this, if Torrent got hit too many times and died mid-battle, instead of quickly being able to trade a flask for his life, you'd have to go through what resembled the same process of ending any number of your subscriptions: Cancel the subscription? Yes. Do you want this? Yes. Are you sure? Yes!

Ok, it may not be quite that bad, but I'm not like the other streamers who can multitask two Elden Ring DLC final boss fights at once—it takes 100% of my brain to survive some of the most simple encounters. So, being faced with a prompt mid-fight when I need to get on Torrent and race away from an incoming attack that's seconds away from hitting me square on can be too much to handle.

Before this patch, the default selection was "Cancel," so I used to accidentally renege on my request to get Torrent back in the fight and be left like a confused sitting duck as some eldritch horror lunged at me.

Patch 1.13 may not be as impressive as the last update, which let players ride Torrent into battle against the Elden Beast, but it does seem like players are just as excited as I am to have this small but helpful change.

"Yes! Everyone wanted this," one player says in a Reddit thread. While a couple of people pointed out that muscle memory of having to switch the select to "Ok" may now work against us, it seems as if most agree that it will at least streamline the process of getting Torrent back.

Others are getting a kick out of the fact that this change is logged under bug fixes: "That's the part that sends me as if I needed actual proof that the devs were trolling this whole time," one player says. While this is by no means concrete evidence of FromSoftware playing a little prank on us all, it is quite funny that after all this time and countless deaths to misclicks, this selection was apparently just a bug all along. Now all that's left is for FromSoftware to get rid of the message after using a Stonesword Key, preventing you from selecting anything else.