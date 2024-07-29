After 14 hours and 239 nonstop tries, an Elden Ring Streamer beat Shadow of the Erdtree's final boss twice simultaneously with a controller and a dance pad
Talk about multitasking.
Elden Ring Streamer MissMikkaa has done the unthinkable and somehow managed to fight Shadow of the Erdtree's hardest boss, Promised Consort Radahn, two times simultaneously, one with a controller and the other using a dance pad.
"2X Radahn has been defeated," MissMikkaa tweeted. "Four days of 239 non-stop tries (14 hours) in my Ultimate Challange run… I really thought this might be impossible in the DLC, but holyyy… I did it." The fights weren't even synced up, as the dance pad was slightly ahead of the controller, so everything was happening at different times. I can't explain how this is possible—it's just not something I can wrap my uncoordinated head around.
But to be fair, the final build she used was powerful enough to help get the job done. Ending on level 194 with 60 vigor, 54 endurance and strength, 40 faith, and 33 mind, will give you a good amount of wiggle room while taking on Promised Consort Radahn twice. MissMikkaa also used a Giant Crusher with Prayerful Strike along with Crimson Seed Talisman +1, Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman, Shard of Alexander, and Golden Braid.
If you can time your hits right, the Giant Crusher can deal some serious damage. I've seen players take out the Fire Giant with this weapon in just five hits. The Golden Braid talisman is also a smart choice, as it boosts holy damage negation by 22%, which is something that you'll be bombarded with pretty consistently throughout the final fight. You can find the Giant Crusher on the capital outskirts, and the Golden Braid is in the Shaman Village.
Even still, accomplishing this is no mean feat. "Total deaths in the run: 685 (x2)," MissMikkaa says. "35% of those were to Radahn. 55 deaths were to gravity! Maximum heart rate was 166 BPM, crazy high."
MissMikkaa has previously actually beaten the entire DLC on a dance pad. After a week-long challenge and 325 deaths, all there was left to say was, "I hope Miyazaki is proud of me." The first trial was undoubtedly impressive, but this simultaneous run has definitely blown it out of the water.
Erdtree map fragments: Uncover the Land of Shadow
Scadutree fragments: How to level up in Erdtree
Erdtree bosses: A full hit list for the DLC
Leda quest: Track the Erdtree main quest
Sir Ansbach quest: Help the former servant of Mohg
Hornsent quest: Complete the quest for vengeance
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.