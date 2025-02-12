Diablo 4's second expansion won't be out until 2026

Diablo 4's plan for annual expansions seems to have gone mildly awry, as franchise general manager Rod Fergusson said during a DICE panel today that the game's second expansion won't be out until sometime in 2026.

Word of the longer-than-expected wait for the second expansion comes from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, who posted Fergusson's update on Bluesky:

(Image credit: Jason Schreier (Bluesky))

Fergusson said Diablo 4 would get yearly expansions in a 2023 discussion about the game's live service operation. "When you look at the launch of the game and this first season, we see that as building a foundation on which we can build for the future," he said at the time. "So, as we look at our quarterly seasons, and we look at our annual expansions, those are the things we're really focused on for our live service."

Diablo 4's first expansion, Vessel of Hatred, launched on October 8, 2024, and it was excellent: "An expansion that transforms Diablo 4 into one of the best action RPGs of the last decade," we said in our 90% review. That 2024 release naturally suggested that the next expansion would show up sometime in 2025, but apparently Blizzard needs a little more time to get things done.

That may be understandable, given the ongoing pressures of maintaining a live service game, and Blizzard would hardly be the first to run up against that particular wall: Bungie has notably been forced to delay multiple Destiny 2 expansions over the years including Shadowkeep, Beyond Light, Witch Queen, and The Final Shape. It's tough keeping the wheels turning on a live service game, and Blizzard's had its hands full since Diablo 4 first dropped in 2023.

No further information has been shared at this point, but if Fergusson says so, I'd call it a done deal. I've reached out to Blizzard for more information and will update if I receive a reply.