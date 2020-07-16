Destiny 2: Beyond Light expansion delayed to November

The next big Destiny 2 expansion, Beyond Light, will not make its planned September release. Bungie announced today that, due largely to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it has made the decision to delay the expansion to November.

"As the first chapter in a new trilogy of expansions, Beyond Light is the beginning of a new era of Destiny 2," Bungie community manager David "Deej" Dague wrote. "We have a powerful story to tell and incredible new features that we're really excited for players to experience. As always, our goal is to make the coolest, most entertaining expansion we can possibly make for our fans. To that end, we are doing what's best for the game and moving the launch date.

"The past few months have been a challenge and will continue to be during this pandemic. We've learned to create together in a new way, by having to work apart from one another. Despite these hurdles, we're still committed to the same level of quality that our fans expect."

The Beyond Light expansion is now scheduled to arrive on November 10, and the ongoing Season of Arrivals will be extended to that date. Deej said that Bungie will reveal more about what's happening in Beyond Light, and how the extension will impact Season of Arrivals, over the coming weeks.