How to get Sternness of Stone, Keenness of Tiger in Black Myth: Wukong

You need to acquire Sternness of Stone and Keenness of Tiger if you want to progress in chapter two of Black Myth: Wukong and open the gate leading into the centre of the Yellow Wind Ridge. If you've already beaten the King of the Flowing Sands and the Second Rat Prince, you've likely investigated the glowing statue at the end of their arena. However, when you try to activate it and open the massive gate nearby, it says you need the two items mentioned above.

It's unclear what they are, but the good news is that they're items you can acquire in the surrounding area by completing a couple of bosses. If the Yellow Wind Ridge has you feeling a little turned around, I'll explain where to get Sternness of Stone and Keenness of Tiger, plus how to reach each location.

Sternness of Stone location

Image 1 of 3 You can find the bridge to Fright Cliff to the side of the King of the Flowing Sands boss arena (Image credit: Game Science) Look for the gateway near Rockrest Flat Keeper's Shrine (Image credit: Game Science) The Stone Vanguard will appear as you approach the floating rocks (Image credit: Game Science)

To get Sternness of Stone you have to defeat the Stone Vanguard boss in the Fright Cliffs. If you went into the Valley of Despair after fighting the King of the Flowing Sands and Second Rat Prince, then you're heading in the wrong direction. From where you fought them by the Valley of Despair Keeper's Shrine, you need to:

Head across the wooden rope bridge at the opposite end of the arena and follow the trail through the gate

Continue through the area until you reach the Rockrest Flat Keeper's Shrine

Take the left path and turn left again through the gate into an arena

You'll spot a cluster of floating stones ahead of you, and when you approach, the Stone Vanguard will appear. This boss is pretty easy if you stick to its backside, but you should watch out for the follow-up shockwave from its two-handed downwards slam, since it's easy to get caught off guard once you've dodged the initial attack. Take it down and you'll get the Sternness of Stone item.

Keenness of Tiger location

Image 1 of 4 Look for the small stone bridge at the back of the First Prince of the Flowing Sands arena (Image credit: Game Science) Sidle through the crack into the room with the bat (Image credit: Game Science) Take a right out of the cave and emerge to find Crouching Tiger Temple (Image credit: Game Science) Defeat the Tiger Vanguard to get the Keenness of Tiger (Image credit: Game Science)

Now, to get Keenness of Tiger you need to defeat the Tiger Vanguard boss who is in the opposite direction from the previous. From the Valley of Despair Keeper's Shrine, you should:

Follow the path into the cave with the rat enemies

Turn left at the torch and wooden structure and descend into the centre of the cave near where the First Prince of the Flowing Sands is

Keep going a short way and you'll spot a spitting enemy by a wooden fence on the far side of a short stone bridge

Cross the bridge and continue on to find a crack in the wall you can squeeze through

Fight the bat enemy inside and turn right to leave the cave

Continue on to the Crouching Tiger Temple

Inside you'll find the Tiger Vanguard boss. This guy is a bit tougher than the Stone Vanguard since he periodically uses the Rock Solid spell to turn himself invulnerable. The two attacks you need to watch out for are when he slightly unsheathes his sword before performing a fast lunging slash towards you, and when he turns to stone in the middle of the arena before suddenly coming at you with a charged punch. Defeat him and you'll get the Keenness of Tiger item.

Now you have both, you can use the Tally to unlock any doors leading to the centre of the Yellow Wind Ridge, including the one back at the original King of the Flowing Sands arena, plus another in the centre of the Crouching Tiger Temple.