Papers, Please creator Lucas Pope says 'it's a tragedy' his 2013 immigration sim now feels so on-the-nose: 'You want your work to be relevant, but at the same time, wow, I really wish it was not that f***ing relevant'

News
By published

The fictional 1980s setting of Papers, Please doesn't feel so distant.

Lucas Pope accepting the Pioneer Award at GDC 2025
(Image credit: Game Developers Conference)

Papers, Please, first released in 2013, was among the vanguard of indie games that felt like they had something to say, turning the simple act of processing paperwork into a pointed commentary on the political brutality of immigration. It was set in a fictional Soviet-esque country in 1982, which creator Lucas Pope used to amplify the painful decisionmaking of who to allow across the border—defy your authoritarian leaders and your family would go hungry; enforce the letter of the law, and you were turning away refugees who were pinning their hopes on a new life on your understanding and grace.

Papers, Please may have represented a specific point in time, but it is the game on my mind at this moment in time, as the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has held a Canadian traveler in a cement cell for days and "violently interrogated" a German man who has his American green card, while also deporting people en masse without due process.

"That's the wildest thing: When I made it, I felt like 'the relevancy of this is dropping. It was an issue, but things are going to get better from here,'" Pope said in an interview with PC Gamer at the Game Developer's Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday. "It blows my mind that it's only becoming more and more relevant over time. Honestly, it's a tragedy."

Even outside the current political environment in the United States, Papers, Please has seemingly grown only more prescient in recent years, as a backlash against migrants in Europe and elsewhere in the world has informed much of the last decade.

"You want your work to be relevant, but at the same time, wow, I really wish it was not that fucking relevant," Pope said. In 2023, he released a 10th anniversary update for Papers, Please while also donating $100,000 to the International Rescue Committee to "help those affected by conflict and disaster." Two years later, the game is still on its unfortunate upwards trajectory in terms of in-the-moment relevancy.

"How can it be so on the nose when it's the 10-year anniversary? But that's how it is," Pope said. At GDC, he was the recipient of this year's Pioneer Award for "experimenting with the interactions of mechanics, narrative, and art."

Wes Fenlon
Wes Fenlon
Senior Editor

Wes has been covering games and hardware for more than 10 years, first at tech sites like The Wirecutter and Tested before joining the PC Gamer team in 2014. Wes plays a little bit of everything, but he'll always jump at the chance to cover emulation and Japanese games.

When he's not obsessively optimizing and re-optimizing a tangle of conveyor belts in Satisfactory (it's really becoming a problem), he's probably playing a 20-year-old Final Fantasy or some opaque ASCII roguelike. With a focus on writing and editing features, he seeks out personal stories and in-depth histories from the corners of PC gaming and its niche communities. 50% pizza by volume (deep dish, to be specific).

Read more
Spartan armour in Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 director decides to kick off 2025 by wading into a conversation about DEI: 'Make good games, don't make a contemporary political statement'
A sign reads &quot;HATRED IS POWER&quot;
A demo for a lost videogame based on George Orwell's 1984 has emerged from the memory hole
A cybernetic woman holds a silenced pistol
I became a domestic terrorist to steal a lightbulb in the best immersive sim I've played this Steam Next Fest—and it isn't even a Next Fest demo
James Sunderland looks at own face in mirror
After 2024, it feels like the games industry is poised for a vibe shift—or maybe a reckoning
Dreams on a Pillow concept art - Palestinian woman holding a pillow
Palestinian developer raises more than $200,000 to make Dreams on a Pillow, a game about the horrors of the 1948 Nakba
Geralt thumbs up
2024 was the year gamers really started pushing back on the erosion of game ownership
Latest in Games
Lucas Pope accepting the Pioneer Award at GDC 2025
Papers, Please creator Lucas Pope says 'it's a tragedy' his 2013 immigration sim now feels so on-the-nose: 'You want your work to be relevant, but at the same time, wow, I really wish it was not that f***ing relevant'
quake champions classic gordon freeman mod
Gordon Freeman joins a retro pandimensional deathmatch in crossover mod Quake Champions Classic
Image of Yasuke striking an enemy in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Assassin's Creed Shadows has convinced me that Ubisoft will never make a good RPG
Natarkveld, a horrific amalgamation of Nata and Arkveld, screeches like a creature in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Monster Hunter Wilds player spits in the face of creation, fuses Nata with Arkveld like they're doing a Full Metal Alchemist villain speedrun
Marvel Rivals characters - Invisible Woman preparing to cast a shield.
'Searches for Invisible Woman went up 3,000%': Marvel Rivals devs innocently reflect on how popular some of their heroes have become
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Twitch Drops - An upper-body shot of Yasuke standing in a battlefield at night, lit by a fire.
All Assassin's Creed Shadows Twitch Drops and how to get them
Latest in News
Lucas Pope accepting the Pioneer Award at GDC 2025
Papers, Please creator Lucas Pope says 'it's a tragedy' his 2013 immigration sim now feels so on-the-nose: 'You want your work to be relevant, but at the same time, wow, I really wish it was not that f***ing relevant'
quake champions classic gordon freeman mod
Gordon Freeman joins a retro pandimensional deathmatch in crossover mod Quake Champions Classic
Natarkveld, a horrific amalgamation of Nata and Arkveld, screeches like a creature in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Monster Hunter Wilds player spits in the face of creation, fuses Nata with Arkveld like they're doing a Full Metal Alchemist villain speedrun
An astronaut with helmet doffed looks up at a giant Sugar 1 gaming handheld, floating in space. The rotatable controllers are extended upward, and look like arms.
Sugar 1 is a shape-shifting handheld with two screens and rotatable controllers that make it look like a legally distinct transformable robot
Marvel Rivals characters - Invisible Woman preparing to cast a shield.
'Searches for Invisible Woman went up 3,000%': Marvel Rivals devs innocently reflect on how popular some of their heroes have become
A Helldiver charges through the fire and flames in Helldivers 2.
Helldivers 2 CCO Johan Pilestedt says the industry's got it backwards by putting features over fundamentals: 'We talk way too little about the core philosophy'
More about games
quake champions classic gordon freeman mod

Gordon Freeman joins a retro pandimensional deathmatch in crossover mod Quake Champions Classic
Image of Yasuke striking an enemy in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows has convinced me that Ubisoft will never make a good RPG
quake champions classic gordon freeman mod

Gordon Freeman joins a retro pandimensional deathmatch in crossover mod Quake Champions Classic
See more latest
Most Popular
quake champions classic gordon freeman mod
Gordon Freeman joins a retro pandimensional deathmatch in crossover mod Quake Champions Classic
An astronaut with helmet doffed looks up at a giant Sugar 1 gaming handheld, floating in space. The rotatable controllers are extended upward, and look like arms.
Sugar 1 is a shape-shifting handheld with two screens and rotatable controllers that make it look like a legally distinct transformable robot
Marvel Rivals characters - Invisible Woman preparing to cast a shield.
'Searches for Invisible Woman went up 3,000%': Marvel Rivals devs innocently reflect on how popular some of their heroes have become
Natarkveld, a horrific amalgamation of Nata and Arkveld, screeches like a creature in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Monster Hunter Wilds player spits in the face of creation, fuses Nata with Arkveld like they're doing a Full Metal Alchemist villain speedrun
Half-Life 2 running on 8 MB VRAM on a tiny resolution in Windows XP with graphics settings disabled or lowered to ridiculously light levels
Getting Half-Life 2 to work on 8 MB of VRAM means turning it into an eerily befitting voidscape: 'there were absolutely no effects left'
A forester from Old School Runescape, contemplating life next to his pheasant friend on a green field.
You can finally try out Old School RuneScape’s first new skill in nearly two decades right now
A Helldiver charges through the fire and flames in Helldivers 2.
Helldivers 2 CCO Johan Pilestedt says the industry's got it backwards by putting features over fundamentals: 'We talk way too little about the core philosophy'
Best Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows armour - Naoe with her arm back about to attack with a katana.
Assassin’s Creed Shadows sneakily tones down the mess players can make across Japan’s religious sites in its day one patch
Marvel Rivals codes - Venom and other heroes
'A developer who actually listens': Marvel Rivals' devs fix accidental Peni Parker nerf just 9 short hours after saying they would
OpenAI logo displayed on a phone screen and ChatGPT website displayed on a laptop screen are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on December 5, 2022.
ChatGPT faces legal complaint after a user inputted their own name and found it accused them of made-up crimes