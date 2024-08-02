The PC game releases we're most excited about in August

I think we've finally escaped the slow release period that followed Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. This month includes the release of Black Myth: Wukong, which is currently the most wishlisted game on Steam, Ubisoft's open world Star Wars game, and a big sparkling list of other notable games, including the badass-looking bullet hell shooter pictured above, which is the first game in the list below.

German gaming convention Gamescom is also this month, and as usual it'll kick off with the Geoff Keighley-hosted Opening Night Live showcase. That's on August 20, and one thing we know to expect is the reveal of Civilization 7.

CYGNI: All Guns Blazing | August 5 To be honest, I'd never heard of this Konami-published bullet hell shooter until a few minutes ago, when I stumbled across it on Steam. I thought the trailer was so cool that I instantly added it to this article.

Stormgate | August 13 It's already out in early access, technically, but this new RTS from ex-Blizzard devs goes free-to-play on August 13. The response has been mixed so far, but Fraser had a good time during a recent preview session.

Black Myth: Wukong | August 19

Steam's most wishlisted game, a soulslike which struck Morgan as "one long boss rush" when he previewed it earlier this year. As you might've guessed from the protagonist's fur, it's based on Journey to the West.

Tactical Breach Wizards | August 22

Turn-based battles with a squad of modern magic users in body armor from PC Gamer alumnus Tom Francis and developer Suspicious Developments—it's got a great demo you can try now.



Concord | August 23

Despite finding its characters bland, I thought people would be more into Concord than they have been—low open beta numbers suggest it might have a tough launch at $40. Nice guns, though!

Smite 2 | August 27

Hi-Rez's action MOBA is still in alpha, but its Steam release date marks the launch of its "24/7" alpha phase, where the servers will be available at all hours.

Star Wars Outlaws | August 30

Morgan wasn't sure about Ubisoft's open world Star Wars game after his first preview session, but he liked it a lot more when they let him loose in the open world.

August gaming events

More games releasing in August

August 1 — Thank Goodness You're Here! - comedy "slapformer" (Steam)

- comedy "slapformer" (Steam) August 2 — World of Goo 2 - gooey engineering puzzles (Epic)

- gooey engineering puzzles (Epic) August 5 — Fields of Mistria - life sim RPG (Steam)

- life sim RPG (Steam) August 6 — CYGNI: All Guns Blazing - badass-looking bullet hell shooter (Steam)

- badass-looking bullet hell shooter (Steam) August 6 — Level Zero: Extraction - "dark" sci-fi extraction shooter (Steam)

- "dark" sci-fi extraction shooter (Steam) August 6 — Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks - "high-Orktane mayhem" (Steam)

- "high-Orktane mayhem" (Steam) August 6 — Volgarr the Viking 2 - 2D action-platformer (Steam)

- 2D action-platformer (Steam) August 7 — Creatures of Ava - rescue cute creatures (Steam)

- rescue cute creatures (Steam) August 8 — Cat Quest 3 - feline RPG (Steam)

feline RPG (Steam) August 8 — Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers - Blackjack roguelike (Steam)

- Blackjack roguelike (Steam) August 8 — Deathbound - soulslike with a twist (Steam)

- soulslike with a twist (Steam) August 8 — SteamWorld Heist 2 - turn-based ballistic combat (Steam)

- turn-based ballistic combat (Steam) August 13 — Demonsomnia - bodycam horror game (Steam)

- bodycam horror game (Steam) August 14 — Streets of Rogue 2 - sandbox RPG (Steam)

- sandbox RPG (Steam) August 15 — Farewell North - be a border collie (Steam)

- be a border collie (Steam) August 15 — I Am Your Beast - high-speed FPS (Steam)

- high-speed FPS (Steam) August 20 — Dustborn - alternate history road trip (Steam)

- alternate history road trip (Steam) August 21 — Enotria: The Last Song - Italian folklore soulslike (Steam)

- Italian folklore soulslike (Steam) August 21 — Mika and The Witch's Mountain - broomstick delivery service (Steam)

- broomstick delivery service (Steam) August 28 — Gundam Breaker 4 - Gunpla builder (Steam)

- Gunpla builder (Steam) August 29 — Memoriapolis - Grand strategy (Steam)

- Grand strategy (Steam) August 29 — Visions of Mana - New RPG in the long-running series (Steam)

- New RPG in the long-running series (Steam) August 30 — Breachway - sci-fi deckbuilding roguelike (Steam)