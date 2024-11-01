The PC game releases we're most excited about in November

Stalker 2 is finally releasing later this month—knock on wood, but it doesn't look like another delay is in store for us—and there are loads of other exciting games out in November. I'm personally looking forward to the new Microsoft Flight Sim, where I can finally act out my fantasy of being an aerial firefighter. (Dropping all that water looks so satisfying.)

See what's out in November below, as well as some of the big gaming events to look out for. For a more zoomed-out view of what's coming out on PC this year, check out our lists of 2024's upcoming PC games and 2025's upcoming PC games—next year is already looking stacked.

Planet Coaster 2 | November 6

Build your own roller coaster park. Planet Coaster 2 "may not be the deepest management sim you can buy," we said in our positive review, "but its powerful creation tools and newly added water attractions make a sufficiently satisfying splash."

Slitterhead | November 8

A new horror game from Keiichiro Toyama, director of the original Silent Hill. Since we play as "an entity devoid of memory and physical form," I suspect we may be prompted to wonder whether we are in fact the real monster. (But the slitterheads are called "slitterheads," so I'm guessing that they are also the real monster.)

The Rise of the Golden Idol | November 12

The sequel to one of our favorite detective games, The Case of the Golden Idol, which we said in our 2022 review was "a challenging and inventive set of mysteries to solve tied together with a brilliant storyline."

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 | November 19

The sequel to Microsoft's 2020 Flight Simulator reboot focuses on careers, with "aviation activities ranging from Medevac, Remote Cargo Ops, Aerial Firefighting, Search & Rescue and more, all the way to becoming an Airline Passenger Transport Pilot."



Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl | November 20

The long awaited sequel to the Stalker games—the last one, Call of Pripyat, released in 2009—is finally arriving after first being announced in 2010. As of our last poll, it's PC Gamer's most anticipated game.

November gaming events

More games releasing in November

November 1 — Elin - Roguelike RPG sequel to Elona (Steam)

- Roguelike RPG sequel to Elona (Steam) November 5 — Metal Slug Tactics - Arcade classic goes tactics RPG (Steam)

- Arcade classic goes tactics RPG (Steam) November 6 — Mirthwood - Sandbox fantasy life sim RPG (Steam)

- Sandbox fantasy life sim RPG (Steam) November 6 — Trash Goblin - Casual trinket upcycling (Steam)

- Casual trinket upcycling (Steam) November 6 — Brighter Shores - New MMO from Runescape creator (Steam)

- New MMO from Runescape creator (Steam) November 7 — Empire of the Ants - Photorealistic ant strategy (Steam)

- Photorealistic ant strategy (Steam) November 7 — Unrailed 2: Back on Track - Railroad co-op (Steam)

- Railroad co-op (Steam) November 7 — Atomic Picnic - Co-op roguelike (Steam)

- Co-op roguelike (Steam) November 7 — Goat Simulator: Remastered - Goat antics rerelease (Steam)

- Goat antics rerelease (Steam) November 7 — Metro Awakening - VR shooter (Steam)

- VR shooter (Steam) November 12 — Farming Simulator 25 - What it says in the title (Steam)

- What it says in the title (Steam) November 12 — Tetris Forever - Tetris collection and documentary (Steam)

- Tetris collection and documentary (Steam) November 14 — Follow the Meaning - Point & click mystery (Steam)

- Point & click mystery (Steam) November 14 — Lego Horizon Adventures - Lego take on Horizon (Steam)

- Lego take on Horizon (Steam) November 14 — Sorry We're Closed - Nostalgic survival horror (Steam)

- Nostalgic survival horror (Steam) November 19 — Towers of Aghasba - Open world ecosystem sandbox (Steam)

- Open world ecosystem sandbox (Steam) November 19 — Toads of the Bayou - Turn-based toad strategy (Steam)