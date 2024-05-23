The Seal is Broken is a quest in World of Warcraft 's new limited-time mode, WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria. This mode allows you to level a new character through Pandaria but with a few twists along the way. Think of it as WoW retail's version of Season of Discovery , but available for a much shorter time.

If you levelled through the original Mists of Pandaria expansion when it first launched, or have even levelled other characters, you'll probably remember many of the quests along the way. There's always one or two that can stump you, however, even if the solution turns out to be pretty obvious. With that in mind, here's how to complete The Seal is Broken in WoW Remix.

How to complete The Seal is Broken

Image 1 of 2 Interact with Mishi to fly around the area and target the fissures. (Image credit: Blizzard) Use the green targeting circle to seal the fissures. (Image credit: Blizzard)

Once you've picked up The Seal is Broken quest from Lorewalker Cho at the Serpent's Overlook in the Jade Forest, it's hard to miss the huge Sha that shows up nearby. The quest tasks you with sealing the fissures it has opened in the ground. While it may seem straightforward at first, if you hop on your mount and head to the quest area, you'll soon find yourself at a loss, wondering how to close them.

Thankfully, the answer is pretty simple. Head back to where you picked up the quest from Lorewalker Cho and you'll notice Mishi, the flying serpent hovering next to him. Yep, you guessed it: talk to the serpent and you can catch a ride around the quest area. Use the action button—the default keybind is 1—to bring up a green targeting circle and use it on the fissures in the ground. These are easy to spot since they have white smoke billowing from them.

Once you've closed 12 fissures, the Sha will disappear and the quest will be complete. Now you can hand it into Lorewalker Cho for XP, gold, and a Cache of Infinite Treasure.