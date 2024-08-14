How to complete Gryphons of a Feather in World of Warcraft

The WoW Gryphons of a Feather quest is available in World of Warcraft if you've picked up The War Within Epic Edition. You'll get Squally added to your pet collection, which in turn lets you snag three additional pets in-game. The quest itself is given by Squally, though you might be wondering where to find her.

With World of Warcraft's newest expansion arriving in a little over a week, you may have been spending your time farming the Radiant Echoes pre-patch event. Or perhaps you've been dusting off your alts now that the Warbands system is in place. If you're at a loose end waiting for The War Within to drop and you've splashed out on the fanciest edition, here's how to complete the Gryphons of a Feather quest.

How to complete Gryphons of a Feather

When I first logged in following this week's reset, Squally was already summoned and hovering next to my character, with a quest marker over her head. If she's not automatically there for you, look for her in your pet journal—Shift+P by default—though you might need to disable any pet-related addons such as Rematch if you're having trouble finding her.

The quest she offers asks you to cheer her up—not the most informative of quest texts—but thankfully, a quest marker on your map will show you where to go. Speak to Kudran Wildhammer, south of the Artisan's Market in Valdrakken. He'll tell you that she's lonely and task you with finding the other pets which, handily, are also marked on your map. These are:

Image 1 of 3 Flash location. (Image credit: Blizzard) Gale location. (Image credit: Blizzard) Thundo location. (Image credit: Blizzard)

Flash: This pet is flying around a lava pool, high up in the mountain at Scalecracker Keep in The Waking Shore

This pet is flying around a lava pool, high up in the mountain at Scalecracker Keep in The Waking Shore Gale: Find this one sitting by a small pool of water near the top of the mountain at Maruukai in Ohn'ahran Plains. Approach him from behind to pick him up.

Find this one sitting by a small pool of water near the top of the mountain at Maruukai in Ohn'ahran Plains. Approach him from behind to pick him up. Thundo: This one is sat on top of a skull in a nest with blue lightning around it, west of the Temporal Conflux in Thaldraszus. He's pretty small so can be quite hard to spot.

It doesn't matter which order you pick them up in. Once you have all three, re-summon Squally from your pet journal and hand in the quest to receive Flash, Gale, and Thundo as pets. They go straight into your inventory so you'll need to right-click on each to add them to your collection.