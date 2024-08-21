Thousands of Sims fans are flocking to the limited time demo for Inzoi Character Studio to make effortlessly gorgeous Zois

Upcoming life sim Inzoi launched a demo for its Inzoi Character Studio last night and, surprising no one, Sims fans who've been starved for any kind of alternative to the series that's been uncontested in the space for decades are flocking to it—to the tune of 18,000 concurrent players and rising. Not just for a change of pace either, because Inzoi really is gorgeous.

You can download the Inzoi Character Studio on Steam right now and its demo runs until 9 pm Pacific this Sunday, August 25. Apparently lots of you stayed up later than I did last night to jump in and try it out right at launch because the creations are coming in fast.

Here's my first attempt at InZoi. Timothee Chalamet.#inZOI #CAZ #CrateAZoi pic.twitter.com/VSMCJOAtiuAugust 21, 2024

Lots of usual creations are showing up: celebrity faces, recreations of standard Sims characters, and of course the Shreks. Modders always have Thomas the Tank Engine and character creators always have Shrek.

The easy thing to love about Inzoi's character creator is that it's beautiful by default. Everyone's got luscious lips and a shine in their eye and the hair textures are genuinely to die for with realistic waves and the occasional stray strand. There are lots of detailed face editing options for individual features, color pickers, a custom pattern uploading feature, and an eye bag slider if you want a lightly haggard (but still beautiful) look.

Sims players are constantly chasing this realistic visual style with "alpha" style Sims 4 custom content . From what I've tried so far, Inzoi just has that shiny, hyper realistic look right out of the box which no doubt is attracting a lot of disaffected Sims players.

It's not above critique though. Players have been experiencing crashing and DirectX errors that Krafton has been working to address today. As for the character creator itself, there are some longtime life sim assumptions baked in, like a real lack of facial hair options.

Inzoi's full game launch doesn't have a release date but is still expected in late 2024.

Bella Goth has arrived on #inZOi 😍 pic.twitter.com/yXaD73liU4August 21, 2024