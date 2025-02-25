Inzoi director says 'we have great respect for the legacy The Sims has built' and doesn't see their game as a director competitor: 'Our aim is to provide a different experience'

Inzoi is looming ever closer, and with it the first real competition The Sims has had, well, ever. Krafton's take on the life sim genre looks like it'll be the closest we get to EA's scope and scale for a good while. Despite that, director Hyungjun Kim doesn't view his game as a rival.

"We see Inzoi not as a competitor to The Sims, but rather as another option that fans of this genre can enjoy," Kim told me during a recent interview for the latest issue of PC Gamer magazine. "We have great respect for the legacy The Sims has built over the years, since we know that reaching that much depth in such a short period of time is no easy task. This is due to the nature of life sim games which cover the vast and complex concept of 'life,' making it difficult to capture its every aspect."

It's a very sportsmanlike showing from Kim, who I'm sure is all-too-aware of how many Sims players are mentally pitting the two games against each other right now. But it seems that instead of trying to do everything better than The Sims, Kim wants to offer an alternative experience.

"Our aim is to provide a different experience by highlighting our unique features," he said. "Inzoi is designed to allow players to freely shape the life they desire, using various creative tools. To achieve this, we have a realistic visual style powered by Unreal Engine 5, in-depth customization features, and AI-driven creative tools. We hope that players explore these features to bring their imaginations to life, become their own protagonists and live in those worlds."

The visual style definitely feels like one of the biggest differentiators here, being a stark contrast to The Sims 4's more cartoonish style. I can also concede that Inzoi's AI features do indeed make it stand apart from EA's offering, even if I'm not particularly jazzed about them myself: There are the Smart ZOI, which Krafton says "can grow and develop its own personality" with NVIDIA AI tech, as well as its little-mentioned 3D printer technology which allegedly lets you plug in a photo of some furniture before letting Inzoi turn it into a full-fledged model.

You can peep the full interview with Hyungjun Kim in the next issue of PC Gamer magazine, hitting shelves in the UK on February 27 and in the US on March 18.