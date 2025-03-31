Inzoi players are giving classic Sims townies a big ol' ultra-realistic makeover and I'm floored how good they are
From Bella Goth to Eliza Pancakes, here are some top-tier Sims-to-Inzoi character creations.
It's only been a few days since Inzoi launched, but I'm already floored at how flawlessly some have managed to master its tools, like the Create-a-Zoi or build mode. Granted, there was a demo out for both those things in the week prior to Inzoi's release, but my dozens of hours doesn't even come close to the artistry I've been witnessing across the game's subreddit this weekend.
Perhaps my favourite thing so far, though, is seeing people grabbing iconic characters from The Sims and injecting them with some ultra-realism. Considering Inzoi is probably the only competition EA has faced in the life sim space in the last 25 years, it's no surprise that playerbases are crossing over and comparisons have been rife between the two.
The whole thing has been veering into a strange life sim war at times, so it makes me especially happy to witness some incredibly cool, positive converging of the two games with some Sims-to-Inzoi recreations, like this one from neo00dusza. They've taken Strangetown resident Ophelia Specter—her Sims 2 rendition, to be precise—as well as Bella Goth (who may as well be The Sims' mascot at this point) and turned them into Zois, and both are scarily close to being spot-on.
Love seeing everyone's "Sims to inZOI" so here's my Ophelia Specter and Bella Goth ❤︎ Canvas: dusza from r/inZOI
There's also Numerous_Scarcity881, who's taken the liberty of recreating a handful of townies from the Sims 2. I'm particularly a fan of their Cassandra Goth—I'd also completely forgotten how skinny Cassandra's head was in The Sims 2—as well as their take on blonde bombshell Nina Caliente and Pleasantview dweller Brandi Broke.
From TS2 to INZOI from r/inZOI
User poizard has even gone one step further and made 26 different Sims in Inzoi, all of which have been packaged up into a Nexus Mods download called the SimZoi Project for anyone who's missing classic townies like the Pancakes—they've absolutely nailed Bob's face here—and resident casanova Don Lothario.
The SimZoi Project - AIO now available on Nexus! from r/inZOI
I think it's a really neat way to show off years of life sim creativity as well as bringing some familiar faces into Inzoi, especially as the game finds its own feet identity-wise. Even the Canvas—the equivalent of The Sims 4's gallery—is stuffed with loads of recreations of townies, if you search them up.
I'm sure we'll be getting even cooler like-for-like renditions as people continue finding their way around the creators in the coming weeks, and I'm looking forward to a time where all of my Inzoi cities start looking like a Fortnite-style crossover.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Mollie spent her early childhood deeply invested in games like Killer Instinct, Toontown and Audition Online, which continue to form the pillars of her personality today. She joined PC Gamer in 2020 as a news writer and now lends her expertise to write a wealth of features, guides and reviews with a dash of chaos. She can often be found causing mischief in Final Fantasy 14, using those experiences to write neat things about her favourite MMO. When she's not staring at her bunny girl she can be found sweating out rhythm games, pretending to be good at fighting games or spending far too much money at her local arcade.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Turns out Inzoi's inhabitants wear towels in the shower because pixelating them Sims-style was too saucy: 'We actually tested this ourselves during development, so you can trust us'
Inzoi mods are here and unsurprisingly 'Remove Shower Blur' is ranking high