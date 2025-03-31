Inzoi players are giving classic Sims townies a big ol' ultra-realistic makeover and I'm floored how good they are

From Bella Goth to Eliza Pancakes, here are some top-tier Sims-to-Inzoi character creations.

Bella Goth in Inzoi.
(Image credit: Krafton)

It's only been a few days since Inzoi launched, but I'm already floored at how flawlessly some have managed to master its tools, like the Create-a-Zoi or build mode. Granted, there was a demo out for both those things in the week prior to Inzoi's release, but my dozens of hours doesn't even come close to the artistry I've been witnessing across the game's subreddit this weekend.

Perhaps my favourite thing so far, though, is seeing people grabbing iconic characters from The Sims and injecting them with some ultra-realism. Considering Inzoi is probably the only competition EA has faced in the life sim space in the last 25 years, it's no surprise that playerbases are crossing over and comparisons have been rife between the two.

The whole thing has been veering into a strange life sim war at times, so it makes me especially happy to witness some incredibly cool, positive converging of the two games with some Sims-to-Inzoi recreations, like this one from neo00dusza. They've taken Strangetown resident Ophelia Specter—her Sims 2 rendition, to be precise—as well as Bella Goth (who may as well be The Sims' mascot at this point) and turned them into Zois, and both are scarily close to being spot-on.

Love seeing everyone's "Sims to inZOI" so here's my Ophelia Specter and Bella Goth ❤︎ Canvas: dusza from r/inZOI

There's also Numerous_Scarcity881, who's taken the liberty of recreating a handful of townies from the Sims 2. I'm particularly a fan of their Cassandra Goth—I'd also completely forgotten how skinny Cassandra's head was in The Sims 2—as well as their take on blonde bombshell Nina Caliente and Pleasantview dweller Brandi Broke.

From TS2 to INZOI from r/inZOI

User poizard has even gone one step further and made 26 different Sims in Inzoi, all of which have been packaged up into a Nexus Mods download called the SimZoi Project for anyone who's missing classic townies like the Pancakes—they've absolutely nailed Bob's face here—and resident casanova Don Lothario.

The SimZoi Project - AIO now available on Nexus! from r/inZOI

I think it's a really neat way to show off years of life sim creativity as well as bringing some familiar faces into Inzoi, especially as the game finds its own feet identity-wise. Even the Canvas—the equivalent of The Sims 4's gallery—is stuffed with loads of recreations of townies, if you search them up.

I'm sure we'll be getting even cooler like-for-like renditions as people continue finding their way around the creators in the coming weeks, and I'm looking forward to a time where all of my Inzoi cities start looking like a Fortnite-style crossover.

