Ultra-realistic life sim Inzoi has officially shoved Hollow Knight: Silksong and Deadlock out of the way to become Steam's most hotly-anticipated game

News
By published

It topped the wishlist charts after being at #4 last week.

Inzoi
(Image credit: Krafton)

I've always considered life sims as straddling the line between the niche and the mainstream, but I suppose it's safe to say Inzoi is firmly rocketing the genre into the latter, as it's officially pouted and peace-signed its way to the number one wishlisted game on Steam.

Krafton's more ultra-realistic take on The Sims has been ramping up the hype as we approach its release on March 28. This time last week it was sitting in fourth place on the list—behind Elden Ring: Nightreign, Hollow Knight: Silksong, and Deadlock—but has now claimed the top spot, which I'd bank on having something to do with the character creator and build mode demos released over the weekend.

Inzoi

(Image credit: Krafton)

It's hard to pinpoint exactly how many wishlists that actually translates to, since Steam doesn't actually share that info. SteamDB shows the Inzoi store page having over 240,000 followers, though the demo has only broken around 10,000 concurrent players in the last few days.

It's interesting to see that the slew of neutral-to-negative takes from a host of content creators and press—including my own not-so-stellar impressions—don't seem to have made much of a dent in Inzoi's armour.

Honestly, I get it. For those of us who've been playing The Sims for decades (hello!), getting another game attempting to match its scope is practically unheard of. Couple that with some (mostly justifiable) resentment against The Sims and the direction EA seems to be taking with the series, and the promise of a more realistic, in-depth experience from Inzoi has understandably got people pretty darn excited.

Inzoi

(Image credit: KRAFTON)

Despite the fact I'm not super in love with Inzoi right now, it's undeniably cool to see a life sim doing Big Numbers on Steam. Even if the only metric at the moment is an invisible number of wishlists. I sincerely hope it translates into sales and people enjoying the game a lot more than I did—like I wrote earlier this month, genre monopolies are bad for everybody, and not-so-gushy feelings about Inzoi aside, I hope we get some much-needed healthy competition in the life sim space.

TOPICS
Mollie Taylor
Mollie Taylor
Features Producer

Mollie spent her early childhood deeply invested in games like Killer Instinct, Toontown and Audition Online, which continue to form the pillars of her personality today. She joined PC Gamer in 2020 as a news writer and now lends her expertise to write a wealth of features, guides and reviews with a dash of chaos. She can often be found causing mischief in Final Fantasy 14, using those experiences to write neat things about her favourite MMO. When she's not staring at her bunny girl she can be found sweating out rhythm games, pretending to be good at fighting games or spending far too much money at her local arcade.  

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Inzoi -fictional AR Company rep Henri whispers behind his hand conspiratorially
'It was truly eye-opening to realize just how many people deeply love this type of game': Inzoi director hopes his life sim will 'bring comfort to many players' lives'
Inzoi - A Zoi stands in a neon yellow and pink room wearing polkadot pajamas looking shocked
People expecting Inzoi to be some sort of Sims killer are going to be very disappointed
Inzoi
Inzoi director says 'we have great respect for the legacy The Sims has built' and doesn't see their game as a direct competitor: 'Our aim is to provide a different experience'
Inzoi -fictional AR Company rep Henri whispers behind his hand conspiratorially
Inzoi won't stop promising new features even though its launch is only 2 months away
Inzoi - Two Zois in wedding attire walk down an outdoor ceremony arm in arm
Everything we know about Inzoi—the first major Sims competitor launching this year
Inzoi - A Zoi with blonde hair and blue eyes wears a cardigan and smiles in a gaming room
'I was recklessly brave to even think about creating a game of this scale': Inzoi director admits he now sees 'why so few companies have attempted to develop a life simulation game'
Latest in Life Sim
Inzoi
Ultra-realistic life sim Inzoi has officially shoved Hollow Knight: Silksong and Deadlock out of the way to become Steam's most hotly-anticipated game
Two people talking in the street
Inzoi's 'Smart Zoi' AI system sounds great on paper but seeing it in a live demo didn't exactly wow me
Inzoi
Inzoi's attempt to do everything has left it a shallow imitation of The Sims, and I'm not sure it understands what makes those games so special in the first place
Inzoi - A Zoi stands in a neon yellow and pink room wearing polkadot pajamas looking shocked
People expecting Inzoi to be some sort of Sims killer are going to be very disappointed
Inzoi - A character with a long bob in the character creator
Inzoi will cost as much as a Sims 4 expansion pack and until it leaves early access 'all DLCs and updates will be free'
Inzoi -
In good news for Sim-murdering sickos, Inzoi has '16 different types of deaths'
Latest in News
Inzoi
Ultra-realistic life sim Inzoi has officially shoved Hollow Knight: Silksong and Deadlock out of the way to become Steam's most hotly-anticipated game
New shaders in Minecraft following Minecraft Live 2025
In the year of our lord 2025, Mojang is finally adding shaders to Minecraft, making reflective lighting and water effects more accessible for all
Decorations in TCG Card Shop Simulator
TCG Card Shop Simulator finally adds the ability to decorate our stores, and suddenly all my profits are being spent on adorable Pigni posters
A promotional image for the Compal Adapt X modular laptop, as presented by the iF Design Foundation
If you've ever wanted to upgrade a laptop with 'modular AI units' then Compal might just have the very thing you're looking for
Gabe Newell in a Valve promotional video, on a yacht.
Gabe Newell had his eyes on a social network in the '90s that 'was not in a games context at all'—meaning Valve-owned social media could've been a very real thing
Dune Awakening
Dune: Awakening system requirements are here, complete with Razer Sensa HD haptic support to 'feel the rumble of your ornithopter's seat'
More about life sim
Two people talking in the street

Inzoi's 'Smart Zoi' AI system sounds great on paper but seeing it in a live demo didn't exactly wow me
Inzoi

Inzoi's attempt to do everything has left it a shallow imitation of The Sims, and I'm not sure it understands what makes those games so special in the first place
New shaders in Minecraft following Minecraft Live 2025

In the year of our lord 2025, Mojang is finally adding shaders to Minecraft, making reflective lighting and water effects more accessible for all
See more latest
Most Popular
New shaders in Minecraft following Minecraft Live 2025
In the year of our lord 2025, Mojang is finally adding shaders to Minecraft, making reflective lighting and water effects more accessible for all
A promotional image for the Compal Adapt X modular laptop, as presented by the iF Design Foundation
If you've ever wanted to upgrade a laptop with 'modular AI units' then Compal might just have the very thing you're looking for
Decorations in TCG Card Shop Simulator
TCG Card Shop Simulator finally adds the ability to decorate our stores, and suddenly all my profits are being spent on adorable Pigni posters
Dune Awakening
Dune: Awakening system requirements are here, complete with Razer Sensa HD haptic support to 'feel the rumble of your ornithopter's seat'
Gabe Newell in a Valve promotional video, on a yacht.
Gabe Newell had his eyes on a social network in the '90s that 'was not in a games context at all'—meaning Valve-owned social media could've been a very real thing
An image of a MSI power supply unit against a circular gradient blue background
MSI has gone so heavy with 12V-2x6 power sockets in its latest high-end PSUs that many AMD and Intel graphics cards have no way of being powered
A dried ghast, a ghastling, and a friendly ghast all smiling
The latest Minecraft Live uncovered the tragic truth of the Nether's most bothersome mob, which has unlocked new levels of guilt
Colorful iGame RTX 5070 Ti Vulcan OC graphics card from various angles
The RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti are rumoured to be mere weeks away, with board partners reportedly required to ensure at least one MSRP model at launch
A man with purple hair and face tattoos poses for a mugshot in the GTA 6 trailer.
Playable GTA 6 map nuked without warning by Take-Two lawyers: 'My guess is that the map was probably a little too accurate'
Noctua&#039;s Thermosiphon cooler concept at its Computex booth in Taiwan.
Noctua's pumpless 'thermosiphon' liquid cooling unit is expected to be released in 2026 and has already given me a free lesson in basic thermodynamics