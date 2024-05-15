Magical girl farm sim Fields of Mistria is bringing '90s anime sparkle to early access in August

We may be spoiled for choice on Stardew Valley-style farm sims right now, but that is not keeping me from getting excited about another one. Magical girl-infused life sim Fields of Mistria is one of the upcoming cozy games I've been most excited for this year and, in what I choose to believe is a favor to me personally, has announced the release date for its early access launch: August 5.

Fields of Mistria calls itself a spiritual successor to the farm sims of the late '90s but it's definitely also inspired by anime of the same era. Truly, I can't look at any of those characters with their colorful hair and high-waisted pants without imagining I've just popped a VHS tape into a chunky combo VHS and CRT television and I'm super here for it. And that theme song in the trailer? This is the nostalgia I was asking for.

(Image credit: NPC Studio)

The developer NPC Studio says that the early access version of the game will have many of the bits we've come to expect as standard farm sim fare: framing, crafting, mining, romance, and ranching. It will also have a system of unlockable magic spells and 50 sets of museum collections (think Stardew's community center, I suspect) for you to collect.

One big bit that won't be in at early access launch is marriage, NPC studio says in its announcement post . Marriage candidates are there, of course, but you won't be able to tie the knot quite yet. Mistria uses a 10 heart relationship system similar to Stardew Valley's and NPC Studio says you'll be able to unlock 2 and 4 heart scenes with all those candidates as of the early access launch. Additional scenes and progression will be added in later updates as it approaches a 1.0 launch.

Fields of Mistria will launch into early access over on Steam on August 5 for $14, it has announced.