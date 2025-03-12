Oh great, the full Inzoi system requirements are posted and I'm barely above the minimum specs so I guess my Zois will be beautifully blurry

I guess it's time for an upgrade.

inZOI: Graphics Comparison by System Specs - YouTube inZOI: Graphics Comparison by System Specs - YouTube
If there's one thing everyone knows about the upcoming life sim Inzoi it's that it's The Sims but beautifully hyper-realistic. Or it will be, if you've upgraded your PC in the last five or so years. But folks like me with a slightly older GPU might be viewing its Unreal Engine 5-powered graphics through a Vaseline filter.

Though it already listed the minimum and recommended hardware specs on the Inzoi Steam page, Krafton has now laid out four different tiers of hardware and done a graphical comparison between them.

(Image credit: Krafton)

The minimum still calls for an Intel i5 10400/AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor and an RTX 2060/RX 5600 XT GPU with 6GB VRAM. Jumping up to the "medium" graphics settings shown asks for an i7 series CPU and an RTX 3060 with 8GB VRAM or equivalents.

The jump in visual quality between those two categories is really noticeable, based on what Inzoi Studio shows in its comparison video. It's a matter of tons of blurry artifacting around characters and cardboard cutout foliage at minimum or at medium just slightly less impressive lighting and background detail than the higher spec tiers.

Realistically, my RTX 2070 Super with 8GB VRAM and i7-8700K with 32GB RAM should be able to hack it in the medium tier graphics settings or maybe on up to the recommended settings if I'm feeling spicy.

There are enough jokes among the cozy gaming community about building a hot rod PC "just to play Stardew and Sims" that I know there are some lifesimmers out there who will be clocking in at the highest settings. But there are also a lot of life sim fans who've been playing The Sims 4 on a glorified tablet and prayers for years who may find Inzoi a little out of reach, hardware-wise.

(Image credit: Krafton)

The good news is that if you can claw your way into those minimum system specs, Inzoi does still look pretty, in its way. There may be a rendering haze around your Zois but it's still got a realistic lighting system and lovely faces when viewed up close.

The early access Inzoi release date is on March 28 but we're going to hear more about it (including how much it will cost, finally) at an Inzoi Global Showcase event the week before.

