We're now just one month away from the early access launch of Krafton's life sim Inzoi . Its game director Hyungjun "Kjun" Kim has been pretty forthcoming about its features already, but there's still more to come on that front. Inzoi Studio will host a global showcase on March 19, just a couple weeks ahead of launch, to cover more nitty gritty.

The Inzoi global showcase will premiere on YouTube and Twitch at 6 pm Pacific on Tuesday, March 18. That's 1 am on March 19 GMT since it falls in that tricky couple weeks of the season when some but not all Daylight Savings-observing folks have switched over.

The livestream will be presented in Korean (with English and other language support) by game director Kjun and will cover "new release details such as key features coming to early access, a vision and roadmap for future updates, and pricing and DLC plans," the studio says.

"Additionally, an interview video featuring members involved in Inzoi’s journey will reveal behind-the-scenes stories and insights into the game’s development process."

Kjun has been firehosing information about gameplay features on a weekly basis for the past couple months including thoughts on Inzoi's development past the early access launch, but getting a more cohesive picture of the roadmap will be really welcome.

What's been less transparent is any mention of Inzoi's price or payment model. We still don't know if we'll be paying for a copy of the game as normal or if Krafton has some kind of cursed freemium cash shop plans. The mention of DLC plans would suggest it may follow The Sims series' lead with a premium priced game and rolling releases of DLCs of unknown size.

We'll find all that out in just a few more weeks. Until then, catch up with our own interview with Kjun in the new issue of PC Gamer magazine in which he divulges more about Inzoi's wacky karma system , thoughts on respecting the legacy of The Sims , and how he stopped making MMOs to develop a life sim .