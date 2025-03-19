Inzoi will cost as much as a Sims 4 expansion pack and until it leaves early access 'all DLCs and updates will be free'

Hyungjun "Kjun" Kim, game director of upcoming life sim Inzoi, is humble about making a game in such a complicated genre. He recently described creating a game of this scale as "reckless", and in a global showcase revealing Inzoi's pricing and roadmap, he said that, "as a developer I think Inzoi still has a lot to improve on."

Which is why, he explained via an official translator, it'll launch in early access for $40 and "until there's a full launch all updates and DLCs will be provided for free."

Kjun then revealed Inzoi's roadmap for the rest of the year, with four updates planned over the course of 2025. "Now in order for this promise to mean anything," he said, "development has to continue consistently and we are committed to continuing the development and committing to this roadmap."

In addition to these major updates, the plan is to release new outfits and furniture every three months. "This is not finalized though," Kjun said. "We will continue to communicate with you, actively listening to your requests and incorporating your feedback."

Kjun also explained that, as of the May update, going to the gym will change your Zoi's body shape, while the August update will include a "cat-themed city" to tie into International Cat Day on August 8. Here's the roadmap.

Mod kit (Maya, Blender)

Changes to weight, muscle adjustment

In-game cheat codes

Relationship improvements

Adoption system

Build mode improvements & new furniture

Create a Zoi improvements

Outfit updates

Ghost play

Swimming & pools

More resources for edit city

AI build mode

Freelancer jobs

Improvements to text messages & skills

Parenting improvements

Family time

Hotkey customization

Build mode—adjust object size

New furniture

Moving homes UX improvements

Create a Zoi improvements

Mod updates

Memory system

Move cities

Interaction responses based on traits

Build mode improvements and new furniture

Create a Zoi improvements

Mod updates

New outfits

Indoor temperature

Inzoi will be available on Steam from March 28.