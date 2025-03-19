Inzoi will cost as much as a Sims 4 expansion pack and until it leaves early access 'all DLCs and updates will be free'
It's got a roadmap through the end of the year.
Hyungjun "Kjun" Kim, game director of upcoming life sim Inzoi, is humble about making a game in such a complicated genre. He recently described creating a game of this scale as "reckless", and in a global showcase revealing Inzoi's pricing and roadmap, he said that, "as a developer I think Inzoi still has a lot to improve on."
Which is why, he explained via an official translator, it'll launch in early access for $40 and "until there's a full launch all updates and DLCs will be provided for free."
Kjun then revealed Inzoi's roadmap for the rest of the year, with four updates planned over the course of 2025. "Now in order for this promise to mean anything," he said, "development has to continue consistently and we are committed to continuing the development and committing to this roadmap."
In addition to these major updates, the plan is to release new outfits and furniture every three months. "This is not finalized though," Kjun said. "We will continue to communicate with you, actively listening to your requests and incorporating your feedback."
Kjun also explained that, as of the May update, going to the gym will change your Zoi's body shape, while the August update will include a "cat-themed city" to tie into International Cat Day on August 8. Here's the roadmap.
Update 1, May
- Mod kit (Maya, Blender)
- Changes to weight, muscle adjustment
- In-game cheat codes
- Relationship improvements
- Adoption system
- Build mode improvements & new furniture
- Create a Zoi improvements
- Outfit updates
Update 2, August
- Ghost play
- Swimming & pools
- More resources for edit city
- AI build mode
- Freelancer jobs
- Improvements to text messages & skills
- Parenting improvements
Update 3, October
- Family time
- Hotkey customization
- Build mode—adjust object size
- New furniture
- Moving homes UX improvements
- Create a Zoi improvements
- Mod updates
Update 4, December
- Memory system
- Move cities
- Interaction responses based on traits
- Build mode improvements and new furniture
- Create a Zoi improvements
- Mod updates
- New outfits
- Indoor temperature
Inzoi will be available on Steam from March 28.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
