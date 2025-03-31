How to invite someone over to your house in Inzoi

One of the most unintuitive parts of life in Inzoi is figuring out how to invite someone over to your house. You'd think it would involve pulling out your cell phone like getting a job or buying a car, both of which you can do through an app. Nope, for some reason there's no way to initiate a hangout through the messaging or contacts app in your Zoi's phone.

Instead, inviting someone over in Inzoi is part of a totally different menu and it's a little impersonal, honestly. It's more like you're just spawning in your pals instead of inviting them to hang out. It does make it pretty easy to set up a group gathering once you know where to look, though.

How to invite someone over in Inzoi

Use the blue "call over" button in the relationship panel to invite someone over. (Image credit: Krafton)

To invite someone over to your house in Inzoi:

Open the relationships panel

Press the "call over" button with a location finding symbol

Select the Zoi or Zois you want to invite over

Press "call Zois" to invite them to the lot

You'll see a portrait on the edge of your screen showing the arrival time of Zois who are visiting

Once they arrive, Inzoi will confirm with a popup that says "Rendezvous!"

If you click on a Zoi who isn't available, Inzoi will tell you why—some are at work and can't answer or are busy with something else. Calling Zois over applies to any spot in the open world, so you can use it to invite friends to meet you at the beach or the park, not just your house. It also applies to all your Zoi's acquaintances, not just their family members, so send out those invites at will.

It's a slightly weird system; you'd assume that inviting an acquaintance over would be in one of your Zois cell phone apps. The other way to meet up with a friend is to click on the ground in the world near your Zoi and press the "call over" interaction which will open the relationships menu and let you choose which Zois to invite in the same way.