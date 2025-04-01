Inzoi hotfix stops your zois from dying too young, as long as nothing awful happens to them

News
By published

The candle that burns twice as bright will no longer burn half as long.

Young Inzoi woman sitting on a heavenly throne, staring down upon the mortal world she&#039;s left behind
(Image credit: Krafton)

Remember that brief moment immediately after Inzoi's release when we could turn children into tire pizza? Good times. Krafton quickly patched out that little oversight, but it turns out that David Carradine cosplay wasn't the only way young 'uns could check out early, so now developers have done something about that too.

Today's new hotfix, which I'm reasonably certain is not an April Fools gag, makes changes to Inzoi's "lifespan rules" so that only oldzois (described in the announcement as "Zois in senior age groups" but I think my way is catchier) can die of natural causes.

"Previously, Zois could die of natural causes at relatively early ages based on realistic probabilities," Krafton wrote. "However, we also believe it’s just as important for creators to have time to bond with their characters and fully immerse themselves in their stories. With that in mind, we’ve updated the lifespan rules so you can spend more time with your Zois."

No one here gets out alive, as the saying goes, and now they also won't get out without a suitably interminable dose of suffering that is existence, which is nice. Do note, however, that these extended lifespans only apply to Zois created in a new game after the hotfix is applied: Existing saves, and the delicate digital lives within them, are still subject to the possibility of a surprise demise.

The hotfix also clears up a pair of more specific problems, one where clothing remained dirty or damaged after washing, and another "crash issue that could occur intermittently in certain situations," although what those conditions are is anyone's guess.

Beyond that, Krafton is "investigating the E01 and E04 errors occurring when uploading to Canvas, as well as other issues that have been reported by our creators," and said further updates will be shared as it gets things figured out. And one other thing to be aware of: If you're playing Inzoi on an Nvidia RTX 40-series GPU and experiencing "occasional frame drops or stuttering," you might want to avoid the latest drivers and stick with version 566.36, released in December 2024, instead.

Inzoi roadmapInzoi cheatsInzoi multiplayerInzoi Character StudioGames like The Sims

Inzoi roadmap: Early access updates
Inzoi cheats: The current cheat codes
Inzoi multiplayer: Will it be online?
Inzoi Character Studio: How character creation works
Games like The Sims: More to life

TOPICS
Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk
US News Lead

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about life sim
Hello Kitty Island Adventure gift guide characters

How to make Sweet Frappe in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Hello Kitty Island Adventure gift guide characters

How to make Almond Pound Cake in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Steel Hunters hands-on

Mecha Break competitor Steel Hunters releases in early access on Steam this week, offering a slower, more tactical free-to-play mech game
See more latest
Most Popular
Steel Hunters hands-on
Mecha Break competitor Steel Hunters releases in early access on Steam this week, offering a slower, more tactical free-to-play mech game
A chemist in a hazmat suit near a workbench
Schedule 1 roadmap: future plans for the drug-dealing sim include a 'classic fishing minigame,' plus 'parkour' and 'heroin'
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor
Not just crumbs in the CPU socket: Over 100 AMD 9800X3D chips are now reported to have gone pop and the most by far have died in ASRock motherboards
Four heisters standing together
'It's easy to play with other people': Den of Wolves devs confirm that you don't have to talk to your teammates at all to be able to complete missions
Four heisters standing together
Ex-Payday 2 devs think they've solved the problem of player in-fighting for their next co-op heist game: 'The bar is low'
A man wearing a mask
'It satirises itself because it's so freaking evil': Den of Wolves isn't a satire on late stage capitalism but it doesn't help that its doomsday scenario is starting to unfold
schedule 1 game
Schedule 1 just got its 5th patch, teaching its blackjack dealers to no longer let you look at their cards and promising a full-on '1st content update' this weekend
A photo of a PC with HP Omen components in it
HP Omen is now making upgrade options, like fans and PSUs, and it makes the gaming PC builder in me quite happy
GTA 6
Oh, you tease—we don't know when exactly GTA 6 is coming out because Take-Two's CEO wants 'to maintain the anticipation'
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 mod for Stardew, including pixel art Astarion
After Swen Vincke wagged his finger at a Wizards of the Coast DMCA, Stardew's Baldur's Gate 3 mod is back online