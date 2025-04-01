Inzoi hotfix stops your zois from dying too young, as long as nothing awful happens to them

Remember that brief moment immediately after Inzoi's release when we could turn children into tire pizza? Good times. Krafton quickly patched out that little oversight, but it turns out that David Carradine cosplay wasn't the only way young 'uns could check out early, so now developers have done something about that too.

Today's new hotfix, which I'm reasonably certain is not an April Fools gag, makes changes to Inzoi's "lifespan rules" so that only oldzois (described in the announcement as "Zois in senior age groups" but I think my way is catchier) can die of natural causes.

"Previously, Zois could die of natural causes at relatively early ages based on realistic probabilities," Krafton wrote. "However, we also believe it’s just as important for creators to have time to bond with their characters and fully immerse themselves in their stories. With that in mind, we’ve updated the lifespan rules so you can spend more time with your Zois."

No one here gets out alive, as the saying goes, and now they also won't get out without a suitably interminable dose of suffering that is existence, which is nice. Do note, however, that these extended lifespans only apply to Zois created in a new game after the hotfix is applied: Existing saves, and the delicate digital lives within them, are still subject to the possibility of a surprise demise.

The hotfix also clears up a pair of more specific problems, one where clothing remained dirty or damaged after washing, and another "crash issue that could occur intermittently in certain situations," although what those conditions are is anyone's guess.

Beyond that, Krafton is "investigating the E01 and E04 errors occurring when uploading to Canvas, as well as other issues that have been reported by our creators," and said further updates will be shared as it gets things figured out. And one other thing to be aware of: If you're playing Inzoi on an Nvidia RTX 40-series GPU and experiencing "occasional frame drops or stuttering," you might want to avoid the latest drivers and stick with version 566.36, released in December 2024, instead.