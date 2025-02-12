An all-new Five Nights at Freddy's game is coming in June

Five Nights at Freddy's: Secret of the Mimic - First Gameplay and Date Reveal | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

An all-new Five Nights at Freddy's game is coming this summer: Secret of the Mimic, the 11th mainline FNAF game and fourth to be developed by Steel Wool Studios, is set to launch on June 13.

Five Nights at Freddy's: Secret of the Mimic was first teased in August 2024 with an ominous message: "To see the future sometimes you need to understand the past." Interestingly, that first teaser focused on Jackie, who can also be seen skulking around in the new trailer, but there's lots of other trouble on the scene too.

While details are basically non-existent at this point—there's not even a Steam page, although we've got our fingers crossed one will pop up soon—this is clearly a full-on Five Nights at Freddy's experience, which is to say creepy as hell. Your job this time around is to enter an abandoned warehouse and retrieve technology that was being developed by the now-missing Edwin Murray: "a kind of prototype endoskeleton that can adapt to any costume and become any character." Yeah, that's the Mimic, alright.

Also, it might be malfunctioning, "so just be aware of the slim but non-zero chance that you could sustain significant injuries while attempting to retrieve it, including but not limited to death or dismemberment." But I'm sure it'll be fine.

As noted, a PC release of Five Nights at Freddy's: Secret of the Mimic hasn't been confirmed, but we're optimistic. I'll keep my eyes open and update when it happens.