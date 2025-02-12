An all-new Five Nights at Freddy's game is coming in June
Five Nights at Freddy's: Secret of the Mimic revealed itself at today's State of Play showcase.
An all-new Five Nights at Freddy's game is coming this summer: Secret of the Mimic, the 11th mainline FNAF game and fourth to be developed by Steel Wool Studios, is set to launch on June 13.
Five Nights at Freddy's: Secret of the Mimic was first teased in August 2024 with an ominous message: "To see the future sometimes you need to understand the past." Interestingly, that first teaser focused on Jackie, who can also be seen skulking around in the new trailer, but there's lots of other trouble on the scene too.
While details are basically non-existent at this point—there's not even a Steam page, although we've got our fingers crossed one will pop up soon—this is clearly a full-on Five Nights at Freddy's experience, which is to say creepy as hell. Your job this time around is to enter an abandoned warehouse and retrieve technology that was being developed by the now-missing Edwin Murray: "a kind of prototype endoskeleton that can adapt to any costume and become any character." Yeah, that's the Mimic, alright.
Also, it might be malfunctioning, "so just be aware of the slim but non-zero chance that you could sustain significant injuries while attempting to retrieve it, including but not limited to death or dismemberment." But I'm sure it'll be fine.
As noted, a PC release of Five Nights at Freddy's: Secret of the Mimic hasn't been confirmed, but we're optimistic. I'll keep my eyes open and update when it happens.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
After more than a year and 2 million sales, Alan Wake 2 is finally turning a profit for Remedy
How Dishonored and Deathloop led to a mesmerising indie horror game about tending to a monstrous train