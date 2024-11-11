Holy cow, Stalker 2 needs 150GB of SSD space, and you've got 9 days to figure out where you're going to put it

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is out in just over a week, which makes this a good time to remind all you eager Zone hunters out there that if you're hurting for storage space, it might finally be time for a new (and, more to the point, bigger) SSD.

GSC Game World's latest is going to eat up a whopping 150GB of storage space, a big-gig number we were first slapped in the face with when Stalker 2's PC system requirements were originally revealed. But that was more than three years ago, before Russia's unprovoked, full-scale invasion of Ukraine threw the country into turmoil and forced multiple delays.

But the developers persevered, and now it's really happening: Stalker 2 has gone gold , and that means you're either going to have to make some space or finally spring for a decently sized SSD. And yes, an SSD, not an old spinning disk: If you're anything like me you might have oodles of free hard drive space kicking around, but you've also discovered that once you've enjoyed the luxurious speed of an SSD, well, there's no going back.

If you find yourself in need of a new drive to manage your Ukrainian adventure, you are in the right place: We've got a detailed rundown of the best SSDs for gaming , and if budget is a concern we've got that base covered too , with multiple 1TB options for well under $100. We're also keeping an eye on Black Friday , which is now bearing down on us like a freight train full of deals and labor abuses.

Regardless of whether you need to throw some money at the problem or just uninstall a few games you haven't touched since 2022 (perhaps it's finally time to bid farewell to Elden Ring?), you may now consider yourselves warned: Stalker 2 needs room. Govern your PCs accordingly.

Since it's been three years, here's a refresher on the full Stalker 2 system requirements, which for the record have not changed between then and now (yes, I checked):

Stalker 2 minimum requirements

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X | Intel Core i5-7600K

AMD Ryzen 5 1600X | Intel Core i5-7600K Memory: 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB Storage: 150GB (holy cow)

150GB (holy cow) Additional notes: SSD

Stalker 2 recommended specifications

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X | Intel Core i7-9700K

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X | Intel Core i7-9700K Memory: 16GB RAM

16GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB Storage: 150GB (seriously, holy cow)

150GB (seriously, holy cow) Additional notes: SSD