How to fast travel in Stalker 2

Want to fast travel in Stalker 2 ? The Zone is pretty vast, with a whole heap of locations to discover and explore, so it's understandable that you might want to speed things up a little bit in your search for loot and noteworthy locales. Stalker 2's fast travel requires you to find guide NPCs dotted around the map, and sadly, fast travel is generally going to cost you some coupons.

Stalker 2 fast travel: How to unlock

Image 1 of 3 Guides are marked on the map with a little crosshair icon (Image credit: GSC Game World) You can pay coupons to travel to other discovered locations (Image credit: GSC Game World) Some factions give you free fast travel if they like you enough (Image credit: GSC Game World)

If you want to fast travel in Stalker 2, you'll need to find a certain NPC type known as a guide. These characters are found in settlements, hubs, or bases, and you can recognise them on the map by the gun sight symbol that appears as one of the available services at the bottom when you hover over a base icon, or just as an icon on the map.

To unlock fast travel simply speak to a guide in one of the major settlements to get a list of available fast travel points, all of which will cost you a tidy sum of coupons, with distant destinations costing even more. The first guide you'll likely encounter is Uncle Lyonya in Zalissya, though you'll need to find another major settlement before you can travel with him.

It's important to note that to access fast travel to a location you need to have discovered it first. Another thing worth noting is that certain factions will offer you free fast travel if they like you, such as with the Stalkers. Final thing to note: some guides will become inaccessible based on what happens in the story.

Since they are NPCs tied to certain locations—and settlements plus their inhabitants can be affected by your decision—you might lose a guide's services depending on your choices.