Splitgate 2 is coming in 2025 with a big promise from the developers: 'This is a revolutionary step forward for competitive shooters'

Splitgate 2 Cinematic Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

1047 Games announced today that Splitgate 2, "designed from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5," is set to arrive in 2025.

Splitgate is most simply described as "Halo with portals": Along with the usual array of FPS firepower, every player in the game is also equipped with a portal gun that works pretty much the same as the one in Portal. We said when we first tried the game in 2018 that the ability to unexpectedly pop through walls and floors in the middle of high-velocity combat is "disorienting," but it also turned out to be really good. In the years following its 2019 release, Splitgate earned a "very positive" user rating across more than 111,000 reviews on Steam.

In 2022, developer 1047 said it was time to move on to something new, and here it is: Splitgate 2, which looks a lot like Splitgate—it's still a free-to-play 4v4 shooter—but significantly expanded, including with the addition of three unique factions, each with their own distinct style of play.

"The original Splitgate’s development was ambitious but scrappy; the game was created from a dorm room, and the massive success and community it earned surpassed our wildest dreams," 1047 Games co-founder and CEO Ian Proulx said. "This time around, Splitgate 2 has been designed from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5 to deliver the AAA FPS experience our fans deserve."

"This is a revolutionary step forward for competitive shooters. It's the perfect entry point for players new to the world of Splitgate and a comprehensive upgrade worthy of our existing community."

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: 1047 Games) (Image credit: 1047 Games) (Image credit: 1047 Games) (Image credit: 1047 Games) (Image credit: 1047 Games) (Image credit: 1047 Games) (Image credit: 1047 Games) (Image credit: 1047 Games)

1047 Games itself has grown dramatically since finding success with Splitgate, moving closer to realizing Proulx's ambition to turn it into "the next Riot Games." More than 150 people are currently working on Splitgate 2, including former developers of games including Overwatch, Halo, Valorant, League of Legends, God of War: Ragnarok, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and the Call of Duty series.

Splitgate 2 is set to arrive sometime in 2025 and will be available for PC on Steam and the Epic Games Store. 1047 has also released a Splitgate 2 companion app for mobile devices (iOS and Android) that promises collectibles, in-game rewards, and a healthy dose of Splitgate lore delivered by way of a five-issue digital comic series that dives into the history of the characters revealed in today's cinematic.