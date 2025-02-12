Overwatch 2 is bringing loot boxes back from the dead

It's a big week for Overwatch 2 fans, new and old—there's a ton of new content to sift through, including hero perks, a new third-person game mode, and the return of loot boxes, something I'm particularly excited about.

"Season 15 also features the return of loot boxes," a press release says. "You will be able to earn a variety of cosmetics when collecting loot boxes. They will be available from weekly and event rewards." You'll also be able to earn one loot box via the free battle pass and an additional two in the Premium battle pass.

Loot boxes were initially removed during the launch of Overwatch 2. As the game moved to free-to-play, Blizzard seemed more comfortable making money via the in-game shop and battle pass purchases instead of loot boxes. Loot boxes were also quite controversial thanks to their association with gambling and regulation efforts from government bodies.

With those issues in mind, Overwatch 2's new loot boxes will be more transparent and predictable than before: "In addition to the below drop rates, to ensure you always have a chance to receive some truly great items, we are guaranteeing that a Rare or better item will drop in every single box, with an Epic item within five consecutive boxes and a Legendary item within twenty consecutive boxes."

Regular loot boxes have a 5.10% chance to include a Legendary item, a 21.93% chance of having an Epic, a 96.26% chance of having a Rare, and a 97.97% chance of having a Common in one of the four slots. While legendary loot boxes have a 100% chance of having one Legendary item, a 21.93% chance for an Epic, a 96.26% chance for a Rare, and a 97.97% for a Common.

I never personally had an issue with loot boxes. While I understand the need to police features that resemble gambling in a game that has young players, I didn't think it was a bad way to earn cosmetics, especially as you could get them for leveling up or completing challenges. Throughout the course of Overwatch, I earned every single skin without having to pay a dime. That feat is impossible to replicate in Overwatch 2—whether you're purchasing skins from the shop or buying the premium battle pass, there aren't a lot of free rewards on offer to players. So this change is one that my wallet is especially happy to see.

Overwatch 2 Season 5 starts on February 18.