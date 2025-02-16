Metal Eden is a movement-shooter that looks like cyberpunk Doom Eternal

METAL EDEN Reveal trailer - YouTube Watch On

Buried in the onslaught of Sony's State of Play announcements—a scattershot blast of Too Much Videogame I'm still tweezering out pellets of—was the announcement of Metal Eden. Being developed by Polish studio Reikon, who formerly made birdseye action game Ruiner, Metal Eden's only been seen briefly before, back when it was codenamed Final Form.

Between the trailer, a website, and a preview over at GamesRadar, we know a few more things about Metal Eden now. For starters it's about Aska, a woman who's been digitally uploaded into a killer android called a Hyper Unit, where "hyper" is probably an apt description of her speed. She can dash, wallrun, grapplehook, and jetpack to parkour from place to place, and has a cooldown ability that lets her rip the core out of robotic enemies.

The cores seem like a big part of Metal Eden. You can use them to melee opponents, stripping their armor, or throw them as grenades, which also gives you more ammo. It sounds a bit like the modern Doom games and their finishers, though cores also play into Metal Eden's three upgrade trees—and its mysterious plot, which Reikon hasn't said much about yet. The logo of Armstech, a weapons manufacturer from Ruiner, flashes past a couple of times during the trailer, but that could just be an easter egg rather than a confirmation they share the same setting.

There are seven guns in Metal Eden, from your basic shotgun and grenade launcher to a lightning gun, and Aksa can also "Transform into an armored Battle Sphere", which sounds Metroid as anything. It's due out on May 6, and you can wishlist it on Steam.