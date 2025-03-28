Former Bethesda dev went indie in part because of Fallout 76's noxious reception: 'If you put out a game that people don't like, the internet's gonna treat you like you're clubbing baby seals'

News
By Contributions from published

Everybody's a critic.

A side profile of a figure in power armor from Fallout 76.
(Image credit: Bethesda)

Fallout 76 has undertaken something of a redemption arc in recent years, but if you were around during its much-anticipated release you'll remember that it, aside from being mired in all sorts of controversies, had some pretty serious issues despite a promising skeleton.

The masses didn't exactly take it well, with project lead Jeff Gardiner getting yelled at in public and Todd Howard later admitting in a Wired interview that the team "struggled" to meet expectations.

Nate Purkeypile, who was an artist at Bethesda for 14 years, left triple-A development to become a solo developer. In a GDC talk last week, he noted that he swore off the big time partially because the response to Fallout 76 was so caustic.

"Putting out Fallout 76 was a tough thing," said Purkeypile. "The internet can be really awful; even if The Elder Scrolls 6 is great, I'm sure there's gonna be these hour-long YouTube videos and death threats yet again. So I didn't really want to deal with that."

He went to say the problem extends to much of the industry, and that solo development drew fewer angry eyes.

"If you put out a game that people don't like, you know the internet's gonna treat you like they're clubbing baby seals … I was pretty sure that no matter what I didn't put in a game, it wasn't going to be anything like that with that level of exposure."

The comment certainly resonates with all the recent, uh, discussion around Assassin's Creed Shadows' inclusion of a historical Black samurai. A clip of streamer FightinCowboy recently did the rounds after he shut down arguments in his chat, saying that "normal people don't get upset about this shit."

The conversation around the game got so big Trump advisor and Path of Exile 2 account boosting customer Elon Musk chimed in, triggering a swift shutdown from Ubisoft's own Assassin's Creed X account. Things haven't gotten much more civil since 2018.

In a post on X, legendary game designer Hideki Kamiya, behind the likes of Devil May Cry and Resident Evil 2, added that the hate campaign against Assassin's Creed was "pitiful," lamenting that "regular folks" tend to stay quiet and weren't nearly as visible as all the outraged commenters.

Shadows released seven years after Fallout 76, and despite having much better critical reception, seems to have attracted just as much or even more ire from players. While not directly comparable, both situations do speak to the ongoing prevalence of toxicity in online discussions, with Ubisoft developing an anti-harassment plan to keep its developers safe from infuriated players. I hope Purkeypile is wrong about the reception of The Elder Scrolls 6, but it seems a prudent time to prepare for the worst.

Fallout 4 cheatsNew Vegas console commandsSkyrim Anniversary EditionSkyrim console commandsSkyrim Special Edition mods

Fallout 4 cheats: Nuclear codes
New Vegas console commands: Stacked deck
Skyrim Anniversary Edition: What it includes
Skyrim console commands: Tune your Tamriel
Skyrim Special Edition mods: More for the Nords

TOPICS
Justin Wagner
Justin Wagner

Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about games
Inzoi

Where to get medicine in Inzoi
Inzoi - A Zoi made to look like Billie Eilish looks surprised

Inzoi's launch is going better than I expected with 'mostly positive' reviews and 87,000 concurrent players and everyone is almost being normal about it
Inzoi

Where to get medicine in Inzoi
See more latest
Most Popular
Inzoi - A Zoi made to look like Billie Eilish looks surprised
Inzoi's launch is going better than I expected with 'mostly positive' reviews and 87,000 concurrent players and everyone is almost being normal about it
Chatbot icon on the digital binary code background
Anthropic has developed an AI 'brain scanner' to understand how LLMs work and it turns out the reason why chatbots are terrible at simple math and hallucinate is weirder than you thought
The PCIe slot on an Asus ROG Strix B850-F Gaming WiFi motherboard, showing the Q-release latch for GPUs.
Asus has finally acknowledged it's changed the Q-Release Slim mechanism, bringing the whole saga to a satisfying conclusion
Ayaneo Retro Mini PC AM01S
This flip-screen mini PC looks like an original '80s Apple Macintosh and comes with all kinds of want
A man walking through the wilderness wearing a onesie
The hardest parts of open world walking simulator Baby Steps are 'harder than Getting Over It by quite some distance,' says Bennett Foddy
The titular Kaname Date, presumably about to have a very long day of sleuthing
No Sleep For Kaname Date will have us dreaming of AI: The Somnium Files' deranged detective again this July
Hornet from Hollow Knight: Silksong is seated, morose, on a bench.
Yet another Nintendo Direct passes without Silksong news, and if you're wondering how people are taking it, you must be new here
ASRock X870 Steel Legend WiFi motherboard
Crumbs: ASRock finds 'debris' in X870 motherboard accused of toasting AMD Ryzen CPU
Venom looks at his hand with sinister intent in Marvel Rivals.
Venom's gonna throw it back in Marvel Rivals and there's nothing any of us can do to stop him
The Scion of the Sealed God from Elden Ring&#039;s Convergence Mod, in its less intimidating first form.
Elden Ring mega-mod The Convergence redesigns legacy dungeons, improves tutorials and gives its new bosses their own theme music